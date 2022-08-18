Union Montreal vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | August 18, 2022 

Union Montreal will host New England Revolution at the Saputo Stadium in the MLS Eastern Conference on Saturday.

The hosts are coming off a 3-2 away victory over Houston Dynamo last weekend. Four of the goals came in a thrilling first half that also saw the visitors miss a penalty before Lassi Lappalainen settled the game in the 69th minute.

New England, meanwhile, settled for a share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw at Toronto FC. Former Genoa captain Domenico Criscito scored a 75th-minute equaliser for the hosts.

The draw means the Revs remain in sixth spot in the points table, having accrued 34 points from 25 games. Montreal, meanwhile, sit in second place and have 43 points to show for their effort after 25 games.

Union Montreal vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed 28 times, with New England enjoying a 15-10 lead in wins, while three games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Four of Montreal's last five games have seen goals at both ends and at least three goals scored.

New England have drawn three of their last five league games.

The five head-to-head games involving the two teams have seen goals at both ends and at least three goals scored.

Union Montreal vs New England Prediction

The two teams have been among the most consistent this season and will seek maximum points to consolidate their playoff spot. New England Revolution are in a more precarious position, with just four points separating them from 12th-placed Chicago Fire.

Montreal, meanwhile, have their sight set on top spot and automatic qualification for the Conference semifinal. Both teams are expansive in their playing style and are likely to create a plethora of goalscoring opportunities. However, the hosts should claim a narrow victory in a high-scoring clash.

Prediction: Union Montreal 3-2 New England Revolution

Union Montreal vs New England Betting Tips

Tip 1: Montreal to win .

Tip 2: Both teams to score.

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals to be scored.

Bold Tip: Montreal to win. Both teams to score, and over 3.5 goals to be scored in the game.

