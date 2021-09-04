USA vs Canada prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The USA and Canada are two of the CONCACAF region's top teams and they will clash in a high-profile 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Sunday. Both the US and Canada kicked off the Octagonal stage of their World Cup qualifying campaigns with draws.

USA were held to a goalless draw by El Salvador in midweek. As many as 12 players made their debuts for the Americans and they are unlikely to read too much into that result.

Greg Berhalter's young side have had an impressive couple of years. They have won the CONCACAF Nations League and the recently concluded Gold Cup with a squad dominated by young players.

USA have struggled to score goals in recent matches though. They have netted just four times in their last five matches. But they haven't suffered much in the absence of goals as they've now kept five cleansheets on the trot.

The Americans. had failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup but have taken a few big strides since then. However, the draw against El Salvador is a reminder of how difficult the qualifying journey can be.

Canada, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw by Honduras in their first game of the Octagonal stage. They looked like a dominant force in the early stages of qualifying, scoring 31 goals in six games whilst conceding just one goal.

The Canadians had made it to the semi-finals of the Gold Cup before losing to Mexico. Their recent record against the US national side does not inspire much confidence but John Herdman's side will be looking for all three points here.

USA vs Canada Head-to-Head

In the last ten meetings between the two sides, Canada have just one win. USA have dominated the fixture, winning six games. Three matches have ended as draws.

The last time the two sides clashed was in July in the CONCACAF Gold Cup Group game and USA won the game 1-0.

USA form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Canada form guide: W-W-W-W-D

USA vs Canada Team News

USA

Christian Pulisic is on his way to a full recovery after testing positive for Covid-19. He missed the game against El Salvador and is a doubt for this one as well. Zack Steffen also missed the previous game with a back problem. Matt Turner is expected to guard the net for the USA once again.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Christian Pulisic, Zack Steffen

Suspensions: None

Canada

Canada do not have any injury concerns heading into this game and manager John Herdman is likely to leave his starting XI from the previous game untouched.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

USA vs Canada Predicted Lineups

USA (4-3-3): Matt Turner; DeAndre Yedlin, Miles Robinson, Tim Ream, Sergino Dest; Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson; Giovanni Reyna, Josh Sargent, Konrad De la Fuente

Canada Predicted XI (3-4-3): Milan Borjan (GK); Doneil Henry, Scott Kennedy, Steven Vitoria; Alphonso Davies, Stephen Eustaquio, Atiba Hutchinson, Alistair Johnston; David Wotherspoon, Cyle Larin, Jonathan David

USA vs Canada Prediction

The Americans have dominated their neighbours in recent encounters and this one shouldn't be very different. Both teams are good defensively but the USA have enough firepower to get the better of Canada.

Prediction: USA 1-0 Canada

Edited by Shambhu Ajith