USA vs Costa Rica prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

After suffering a shock defeat against Panama over the weekend, USA will host Costa Rica at the Lower.com Field in a World Cup Qualifier on Wednesday.

USA had gone 13 games without being defeated and had garnered eight points from their four qualifying fixtures prior to their trip to Panama. But Nashville SC midfielder Anibal Godoy's goal in the 54th minute proved to be enough to sink the US national team at the end of a colourless display.

Greg Berhalter's men failed to register even a single shot on target and came up second best to Panama in almost every department. While the loss may have been dispiriting, USA's World Cup Qualifying campaign is still very much on track.

They are second in the CONCACAF rankings, trailing leaders Mexico by just three points. But their slayers on the weekend, Panama, have now matched them on points. USA will fancy their chances against Costa Rica as they've won 14 of their last 15 matches played on home turf.

Meanwhile, Costa Rica had got their World Cup Qualifying campaign off to a poor start. They had just three points in their kitty after the first four games. However, they produced an impressive performance to register a 3-1 win over El Salvador in their latest outing.

Bryan Ruiz and Celso Borges were on target for Luis Fernando Suarez's men on Sunday. It was their first win of the 2021 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign and they will be looking to build on that when they take on the USA.

USA vs Costa Rica Head-to-Head

In the last 10 matches between the two sides, USA have won six while Costa Rica have won four times. USA have beaten Costa Rica in all of their last three meetings. The two sides last locked horns in June in an international friendly and USA won the game 4-0.

USA form guide: D-D-W-W-L

Costa Rica form guide: D-L-D-D-W

USA vs Costa Rica Team News

USA

Zack Steffen and Antonee Robinson were both unavailable for the game against Panama due to quarantine restrictions. But both players will be available for the clash against Costa Rica. Weston McKennie was sidelined for the previous game due to a muscle problem. He is set to make his return as well.

Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna and Tim Ream are notable absentees from the squad.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Weston McKennie

Suspensions: None

Costa Rica

Costa Rica have no injury concerns and are likely to go with the same XI that got the better of El Salvador in their latest outing.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

USA vs Costa Rica Predicted Lineups

USA Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matt Turner; Antonee Robinson, Miles Robinson, Walker Zimmerman, Sergino Dest; Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson; Timothy Weah, Ricardo Pepi, Paul Arriola

Costa Rica Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Keylor Navas; Keysher Fuller, Óscar Duarte, Francisco Calvo, Ronald Matarrita; Celso Borges, Yeltsin Tejeda, Bryan Ruiz, Joel Campbell, Jonathan Moya; Jose Ortiz

USA vs Costa Rica Prediction

While the setback against Panama exposed a few of USA's weaknesses, they are expected to show a lot of grit to bounce back against Costa Rica. They have a good record against the Costa Ricans in recent times and have also been very strong at home.

USA have plenty of squad depth despite a few notable absentees and Costa Rica have struggled to find goals.

Prediction: USA 2-0 Costa Rica

Edited by Shambhu Ajith