USA vs Honduras prediction, preview, team news and more | FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The CONCACAF FIFA World Cup qualifiers continue this week and will see the USA host Honduras at Allianz Field on Thursday.

The USA were beaten 2-0 by Canada in their last game, ending a four-game unbeaten run in the World Cup qualifiers and five across all competitions.

Despite the loss, manager Gregg Berhalter praised his side's performance, tagging it 'dominant'.

The home nation sit second in the table with 18 points from 10 games. They will now be looking to return to winning ways as they chase a first World Cup appearance since 2014.

Honduras are now out of the running to qualify for the World Cup and will play their remaining qualifiers as formalities. They were beaten 2-0 by El Salvador last time out, marking a seventh straight loss across all competitions.

Honduras sit bottom of the group with just three points from 10 games. They will, however, be looking to cause a major upset with a positive result this week.

USA vs Honduras Head-to-Head

There have been 28 meetings between the USA and Honduras. The home nation have won 19 of those games, while the visitors have won just three times. There have been five draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in the reverse meeting of Thursday's fixture. The USA won the game 4-1, completing a second-half comeback after going into the break a goal behind.

USA Form Guide: L-W-D-W-W

Honduras Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

USA vs Honduras Team News

USA

Bundesliga boys Tyler Adams and Chris Richards have both been ruled out of Thursday's clash with hamstring and ankle injuries respectively. Lille forward Timothy Weah will return to the squad after missing the previous game due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Injured: Tyler Adams, Chris Richards

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Honduras

The visitors have no injured or suspended players ahead of Thursday's clash.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

USA vs Honduras Predicted XI

USA Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matt Turner; Antonee Robinson, Miles Robinson, Walker Zimmerman, Reggie Cannon; Weston McKennie, Kelly Acosta, Yunus Musah; Christian Pulisic, Ricardo Pepi, Timothy Weah

Honduras Predicted XI (4-5-1): Edrick Menjivar; Wisdom Quaye, Allans Vargas, Denil Maldonado, Maynor Figueroa; Kevin Lopez, Kevin Arriaga, Alfredo Mejia, Jonathan Toro, Brayan Moya; Bryan Rochez

USA vs Honduras Prediction

USA's latest result ended a five-game unbeaten streak and marked just their second loss in their last 20 games across all competitions. They are, however, unbeaten on home turf in their World Cup qualifiers so far and will be relishing their chances ahead of Thursday's game.

Honduras are winless in the qualifiers so far, losing seven times and drawing the other three. They are currently on a seven-game losing run across all competitions and could see that streak extend to eight games this week.

Prediction: USA 2-0 Honduras

Edited by Peter P