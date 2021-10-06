USA vs Jamaica prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

The USA and Jamaica will battle for three points in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Q2 Arena on Thursday.

The USMNT come into the game on the back of a convincing 4-1 away victory over Honduras in a qualifier last month. Four different men got on the scoresheet in the second half to give the visitors a comeback victory.

Jamaica settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Costa Rica. Jimmy Marin and Shamar Nicholson scored in either half to ensure parity was restored at fulltime.

The USA currently sit in second spot in the FIFA World Cup qualifying table, having garnered five points from three matches. Jamaica are bottom of the standings on one point.

USA vs Jamaica Head-to-Head

This will be the 30th meeting between the sides and the USA have a better record with 18 wins to their name.

Jamaica were victorious on three occasions while eight previous matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in July when Matthew Hoppe's 85th-minute goal gave the USA a 1-0 victory in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Gold Cup.

USA form guide: W-D-D-W-W

Jamaica form guide: D-L-L-L-L

USA vs Jamaica Team News

USA

Coach Gregg Berhalter called up 26 players to represent the Stars and Stripes in the qualifiers against Jamaica, Panama and Costa Rica. Sergino Dest, Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah were among the high-profile players to be included.

Team captain Christian Pulisic is still recovering from an ankle injury, while Gio Reyna, John Brooks and Tim Ream were also left out due to fitness issues.

Injury: Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Tim Ream, John Brooks

Suspension: None

Jamaica

Adrian Mariappa, Andre lake and Je-Vaughn Watson are among the experienced players who were included in Jamaica's latest international squad.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

USA vs Jamaica Predicted XI

USA Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matt Turner; DeAndre Yedlin, Miles Robinson, Walker Zimmerman, Sergino Dest; Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson; Timothy Weah, Gyasi Zardes, Paul Arriola

Jamaica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andre Blake; Kemar Lawrence, Alvas Powell, Adrian Mariappa, Damion Lowe; Devon Williams, Je-Vaughn Watson, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Shamar Nicholson; Jamal Lowe, Javon East

USA vs Jamaica Prediction

Despite the absence of a number of key players in attack, the hosts still have too much quality for the Reggae Boys.

The USA missed out on qualifying for the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and a new crop of world-beaters are keen to make amends for that. We are backing the USMNT to triumph with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: USA 2-0 Jamaica

