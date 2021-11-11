USA vs Mexico prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 

CONCACAF heavyweights USA and Mexico will meet at the TQL Stadium on Friday night.

Mexico have a three-point lead over USA halfway into their World Cup qualifying campaign. However, USA have mustered two wins over El Tri in the gap of two months - in the Gold Cup and Nations League finals respectively.

USA had a 13-game unbeaten streak snapped in shocking fashion against Panama in October. But they immediately got back to winning ways by registering a 2-1 win over Costa Rica just a few days later.

The Star and Stripes are second in the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers table. The win against Costa Rica helped them maintain a point's lead over second-placed Canada.

Mexico remain unbeaten in the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers with four wins and two draws after six matches. They registered back-to-back wins over Honduras and El Salvador in their latest World Cup Qualifiers.

Mexico have qualified for each of the last seven World Cups and are safely perched at the top of the table. Costa Rica, who are fifth, are currently eight points behind them. A win here would get them closer to qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

USA vs Mexico Head-to-Head

In the last 10 meetings between the two sides, USA have won three while Mexico have won four. Three matches have ended as draws. The last time the two sides clashed was in the CONCACAF Gold Cup and USA won the game 1-0.

USA form guide: D-W-W-L-W

Mexico form guied: D-D-W-W-W

USA vs Mexico Team News

USA

Christian Pulisic has returned from injury. The USA squad is back to full strength with Sergino Dest being the only major absentee.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Mexico

Centre-back Nestor Arujo is suspended for this game after picking up a red card against El Salvador. Right-back Luis Rodriguez and striker Raul Jimenez could return to the starting lineup here.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Nestor Araujo

USA vs Mexico Predicted Lineups

USA Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matt Turner; Antonee Robinson, Miles Robinson, Walker Zimmerman, Joe Scally; Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah; Timothy Weah, Ricardo Pepi, Christian Pulisic

Mexico Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guillermo Ochoa; Luís Rodríguez, Héctor Moreno, Jesús Gallardo, Jesus Dominguez; Héctor Herrera, Andres Guardardo, Luis Romo; Jesús Corona, Raúl Jiménez, Hirving Lozano

USA vs Mexico Prediction

USA head into the game having beaten Mexico twice this summer. But Mexico will be vying for revenge. This could be a cagey contest with both sides sharing the spoils here.

Prediction: USA 2-2 Mexico

Edited by Shambhu Ajith