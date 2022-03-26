USA vs Panama prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Looking to move level on points with Canada at the top of the CONCACAF World Cup qualification standings, the USA take on Panama at the Exploria Stadium on Sunday.

Having lost 1-0 when the sides squared off in last October’s reverse fixture, the USA will be seeking to exact revenge and get one over the visitors.

USA were denied a second consecutive victory on Friday as they were held to a goalless draw by Mexico.

They are now unbeaten in all but one of their last eight games in all competitions, claiming five wins and two draws in that time.

With 22 points from 12 games, the USA are currently second in the CONCACAF World Cup qualification table, above Mexico on goal difference and three points below first-placed Canada.

Meanwhile, Panama failed to return to winning ways last time out as they were held to a somewhat disappointing 1-1 draw by rock-bottom Honduras.

They have now failed to win any of their last two games, while managing just one victory in each of their last five outings.

Panama are currently fifth in the standings with 18 points from 12 games, one point off fourth-place Costa Rica in the final playoff spot.

USA vs Panama Head-To-Head

The USA have been imperious in the history of this fixture, claiming 17 wins from the previous 23 meetings between the sides. Panama have managed just three wins in that time, while four games have ended in draws.

USA Form Guide: W-W-L-W-D

Panama Form Guide: D-L-W-L-D

USA vs Panama Team News

USA

The USA will be at full strength and without any injury concerns after coming out unscathed in their game against Mexico last time out.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Panama

Like the hosts, Panama boast a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns heading into the game.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

USA vs Panama Predicted XI

USA Predicted XI (4-3-3): Zack Steffen; DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman, Miles Robinson, Antonee Robinson; Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Giovanni Reyna; Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah, Ricardo Pepi

Panama Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luis Mejia; Jorge Gutierrez, Andrés Andrade, Fidel Escobar, Michael Amir Murillo; Adalberto Carrasquilla, Anibal Godoy; Yoel Barcenas; Alberto Quintero, José Luis Rodríguez; Rolando Blackburn

USA vs Panama Prediction

The USA head into the game with a significantly superior and more experienced crop of players spread across some of the biggest clubs in Europe. We expect them to get the job done on Sunday and claim a comfortable win over Panama on home soil.

Prediction: USA 2-0 Panama

