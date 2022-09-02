USA Women vs Nigeria Women prediction, preview, team news and more | International Women's Friendlies 2022 

USA Women will host Nigeria Women in an international friendly at the Children's Mercy Park in Kansas on Saturday.

The two teams have secured qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and will use this game to continue their preparation for the Mundial billed to take place in New Zealand and Australia.

The USWNT are coming off a 1-0 victory over Canada in the final of the CONCACAF Women's Championship in July. Alex Morgan scored the winner from the spot in the 78th minute.

Nigeria, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat to Zambia in the third-place play-off of the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations. The defending champions fell by the wayside, with Chiamaka Nnadozie's own goal condemning the 11-time African champions to their worst performance in the continental competition.

Saturday's clash is the first of a friendly double-header, with the second to take place next week.

USA Women vs Nigeria Women Head-to-Head

The USWNT have been victorious in all six of their previous clashes with Nigeria.

Their most recent meeting came in a friendly in June 2021. Goals in either half from Christian Press and Lynn Williams guided the world champions to a routine 2-0 victory.

USA Women form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Nigeria Women form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-W

USA Women vs Nigeria Women Team News

USA Women

Veterans Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and team captain Becky Sauerbrunn headline the 23-woman squad for the friendlies with Nigeria.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Nigeria Women

The bulk of Nigeria's squad is made up of players who played the Women's Africa Cup of Nations. Coach Randy Waldrum has also promoted four players from the Nigeria Under-20 squad at the World Cup to the senior team.

Injured: Asisat Oshoala

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

USA Women vs Nigeria Women Predicted XIs

USA Women (4-3-3): Alyssa Naeher (GK); Becky Sauerbrunn, Sofia Huerta, Alana Cook; Lindsey Horan, Kristie Mewis, Rose Lavelle; Alex Morgan, Mallory Pugh, Megan Rapinoe

Nigeria Women (4-3-3): Chiamaka Nnadozie (GK); Nicole Payne, Osinachi Ohale, Glory Ogbonna, Michelle Alozie; Christy Ucheibe, Deborah Abiodun, Amanda Mbadi Uju; Rasheedat Ajibade, Ifeoma Onumonu, Gift Monday

USA Women vs Nigeria Women

USA are by far the most dominant team in the women's game. Despite Nigeria's international pedigree, there is still a wide gulf in class between the two teams.

The USWNT's 100% winning record against the West Africans is indicative of their superiority, and the hosts should claim a comfortable victory.

Prediction: USA Women 3-0 Nigeria Women

