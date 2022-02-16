USWNT vs Czech Republic Women prediction, preview, team news and more | SheBelieves Cup 2022 

The USWNT will kickstart their title defense of the SheBelieves Cup when they host Czech Republic Women at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Thursday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Australia Women in an international friendly fixture in November 2021. Kyah Simon scored a late equalizer for the Matildas to cancel out Ashley Hatch's early strike for the USA.

Czech Republic Women also settled for a share of the spoils in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Netherlands Women in a FIFA Women's World Cup qualifier. Ajax defender Stephanie van der Gragt scored an injury-time equalizer for the Dutch to help them leave Ostrava with a point.

Both sides will dispute the seventh edition of the SheBelieves Cup alongside New Zealand Women and Iceland Women.

USWNT vs Czech Republic Women Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting at international level between the two sides. The USWNT are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run since losing to Canada at the 2020 Olympics, winning five matches.

Czech Republic Women have just one win from their last eight international fixtures.

USWNT form guide: D-W-W-D-W

Czech Republic Women form guide: D-L-W-D-L

USWNT vs Czech Republic Women Team News

USWNT

Captain Becky Sauerbrunn headlines the USWNT's 23-woman squad for the tournament. Notable absentees include Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath and Megan Rapinoe.

Lindsey Horan was initially expected to be part of the squad but pulled out due to a knee injury.

Injuries: Abby Dahlkemper, Lindsey Horan

Suspension: None

Czech Republic Women

Petra Bertholdova and Lucie Martínkova are the most experienced members of the Czech Republic’s squad for the tournament.

Defender Lucie Jelinkova pulled out due to an injury.

Injuries: Lucie Jelínkova

Suspension: None

USWNT vs Czech Republic Women Predicted XI

USWNT Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alyssa Naeher (GK); Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O'Hara, Tierna Davidson, Emily Sonnett; Morgan Gautrat, Kristie Mewis, Andi Sullivan; Mallory Pugh, Lynn Williams, Sophia Smith

Czech Republic Predicted XI (4-4-2): Barbora Votikova (GK); Petra Bertholdova, Anna Dlaskova, Simona Necidova, Michaela Khyrova; Klara Cahynova, Katerina Svitkova, Antonie Starova, Franny Cerna; Klara Cvrckova, Lucie Martínkova

There is a large gulf between the two sides and the USWNT are heavy favorites to successfully defend their title.

In addition to having home advantage, the world champions also have significantly better players than their opponents and we are backing them to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: USWNT 3-0 Czech Republic Women

Edited by Peter P