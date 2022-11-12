USNWT vs Germany Prediction and Betting Tips | November 13, 2022

The United States National Women's Team (USNWT) will host Germany at Red Bull Arena in friendly on Sunday (November 13).

The USWNT endured their third straight defeat on Saturday, when they were stunned by Germany 2-1 at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. The enthralling game looked headed for a 1-1 stalemate after Megan Rapinoe had equalised in the 85th minute. However, Paula Krumbiegel struck a minute ahead of full-time to hand the visitors the bragging rights.

The defeat also snapped the USWNT’s impressive 71-game home unbeaten streak spanning five years. The two teams will now renew their hostilities on Sunday with revenge in the air in Harrison. Although USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski wasn’t too disappointed with the outcome, another setback could call into question his pedigree ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Germany appeared energetic and forceful throughout the game and look poised to replicate that performance on Sunday. The air of confidence they exuded pretty much made them look like the home team. Coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg will likely stick to her game plan of sucking the pressure and unleashing lightning counterattacks.

The visitors, though, will have to brace themselves for a relentless offensive that the USWNT are expected to unleash. While more than 16,000 fans attended the first game, many more are expected at the Red Bull Arena. Another win would be hugely uplifting for DFB-Frauenteam.

USNWT vs Germany Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

USWNT have won four of their last five clashes with Germany, losing once.

USWNT have played 17 games this year, winning 13, drawing one and losing three.

USWNT have won four of their last five home games, losing once.

Germany have won four of their last five away outings, losing one.

USWNT have won two of their last five games, losing thrice, while Germany have won four, losing once.

Form Guide: USWNT: L-L-L-W-W; Germany: W-W-W-W-L.

USNWT vs Germany Prediction

Captain Lindsey Horan and Megan Rapinoe will shoulder much of the responsibility of steering the USWNT back to winning ways in front of home fans.

The visitors will not be pushing for a win at all costs but will look to contain the Americans as much as possible while on the lookout for opportunities to hit on the counter.

USWNT players were crestfallen from the last defeat, but expect them to return as wounded lions seeking vengeance.

Prediction: USNWT 2-1 Germany

USNWT vs Germany Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – USNWT

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Just Women’s Sports @justwsports What a game 🤯



Germany defeats the USWNT 2-1 with this late game-winner from Paulina Krumbiegel. What a game 🤯Germany defeats the USWNT 2-1 with this late game-winner from Paulina Krumbiegel. https://t.co/IjfrkkPrJQ

Tip 3: United States to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Germany to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes