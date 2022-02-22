USWNT vs Iceland Women prediction, preview, team news and more | SheBelieves Cup 2022

The USWNT will square off against the Iceland Women's national team in a top-of-the-table clash on the final matchday of the 2022 SheBelieves Cup on Wednesday.
The home side secured a 5-0 victory over New Zealand Women in their matchday two fixture. Incredibly, Meikayla Moore scored three first-half own goals which were added to after the break by Ashley Hatch and Mallory Pugh.
Iceland secured a 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic Women. Natasha Anasi and Selma Sol Magnusdottir gave their side a two-goal lead at the break, which was halved by Michaela Khyrova in the 85th minute.
The win saw the Nordic nation retain their hold on top spot, having gained maximum points from two matches. The USWNT are two points behind them, making Wednesday's clash a direct knockout game for the top spot.
USWNT vs Iceland Women Head-to-Head
The USWNT were victorious in four of their last five meetings with Iceland at this level. One match ended in a draw.
That stalemate came in their most recent meeting in March 2019, a goalless draw on matchday three of the 2019 Algarve Cup.
USWNT form guide: W-D-D-W-W
Iceland Women form guide: W-W-W-W-W
USWNT vs Iceland Women Team News
USWNT
Lindsey Horan and Abby Dahlkemper were initially expected to be part of the squad but pulled out due to injuries.
Injuries: Abby Dahlkemper, Lindsey Horan
Suspension: None
Iceland Women
Coach Þorsteinn Halldórsson called up 23 players to dispute the 2022 SheBelieves Cup for Iceland.
Injuries: None
Suspension: None
USWNT vs Iceland Women Predicted XI
USWNT Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alyssa Naeher (GK); Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O'Hara, Tierna Davidson, Emily Sonnett; Morgan Gautrat, Kristie Mewis, Andi Sullivan; Mallory Pugh, Lynn Williams, Sophia Smith
Iceland Women Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sandra Sigurðardóttir (GK); Hallbera Guðný Gísladóttir, Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir, Sif Atladóttir, Elísa Viðarsdóttir; Dagný Brynjarsdóttir, Gunnhildur Yrsa Jónsdóttir, Agla María Albertsdóttir; Berglind Björg Þorvaldsdóttir, Svava Rós Guðmundsdóttir, Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir
USWNT vs Iceland Women Prediction
Iceland have impressed in this tournament and will be looking to sign out with a shock result to end the competition as champions.
The USWNT bounced back from their shock start to the competition with a comfortable victory over New Zealand, although they were still significantly below their best.
We are backing the world champions to secure a comfortable win with goals to be scored at both ends.
Prediction: USWNT 3-1 Iceland Women