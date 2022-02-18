USWNT vs New Zealand Women prediction, preview, team news and more | SheBelieves Cup 2022 

The USWNT and New Zealand Women will square off on matchday two of the 2022 SheBelieves Cup on Sunday.

The defending champions kickstarted their title defense with a shock draw against the Czech Republic Women on Thursday.

New Zealand Women fell to a 1-0 defeat to Iceland Women in their opening game. Dagny Brynjarsdottir's first-minute goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The defeat means the Football Ferns are currently rooted to the bottom of the standings on zero points. The USWNT sit in second position with one point and currently trail Iceland Women by two points.

USWNT vs New Zealand Women Head-to-Head

This will be the 10th international meeting between the two sides and the USWNT were victorious in all their previous nine matches played.

Their most recent meeting came on matchday two of the 2022 Olympic Games. Alex Morgan and Christen Press each stepped off the bench and scored in a 6-1 victory for the world champions.

The two sides first clashed in Group G of the 2008 Olympic Games. The USA secured a 4-0 victory en-route to winning their third gold medal in the event.

USWNT form guide: D-D-W-W-D

New Zealand form guide: L-W-L-L-L

USWNT vs New Zealand Women Team News

USWNT

Captain Becky Sauerbrunn is headlining the USWNT's 23-woman squad for the tournament. Notable absentees include Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath and Megan Rapinoe.

Lindsey Horan was initially expected to be part of the squad but pulled out due to a knee injury.

Injuries: Abby Dahlkemper, Lindsey Horan

Suspension: None

New Zealand Women

Captain Ali Riley and Ria Percival are among the most experienced members of New Zealand's squad.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

USWNT vs New Zealand Women Predicted XI

USWNT Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alyssa Naeher (GK); Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O'Hara, Tierna Davidson, Emily Sonnett; Morgan Gautrat, Kristie Mewis, Andi Sullivan; Mallory Pugh, Lynn Williams, Sophia Smith

New Zealand Women Predicted XI (4-3-3): Erin Nayler (GK); Abby Erceg, Ali Riley, Rebekah Stott, Meikayla Moore; Ria Percival, Betsy Hassett, Katie Bowen, Paige Satchell; Hannah Wilkinson, Olivia Chance

USWNT vs New Zealand Women Prediction

The USWNT's draw against Czech Republic was unexpected to say the least and they will be eager to bounce back against New Zealand.

Barring another unlikely upset, the hosts should cruise to a comfortable victory against New Zealand.

Prediction: USWNT 4-0 New Zealand Women

