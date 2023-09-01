Utrecht vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | September 3, 2023 

Utrecht host Feyenoord at the Stadion Galgenwaard on Sunday (September 3) in the Eredivisie.

The hosts have endured a poor start to their season after the summer departure of their top three goalscorers last season. Utrecht lost 1-0 to newly promoted PEC Zwolle last time out, failing to register a shot on target.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, have had a slow start to their title defence, drawing their first two games. They returned to winning ways in style last weekend ,thrashing the league's new boys Almere City 6-1 at De Kuip on Sunday. Five different players, including stiker Santiago Gimenez, who netted a brace, were on the scoresheet.

The visitors are sixth in the league table with five points from three games, while Utrecht are down in 16th with zero points.

Utrecht vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 112 meetings between the two sides, with Utrecht trailing 63-18.

Feyenoord are unbeaten in three games in this fixture.

Utrecht are without a clean sheet in last 19 games in the fixture since 2015.

Utrecht are the only Eredivisie side this season yet to score a goal.

Feyenoord are the joint-highest-scoring side in the top flight this season, netting eight times.

Utrecht vs Feyenoord Prediction

Utrecht are on a three-game losing streak and have lost eight of their last 10 games across competitions. They have, however, lost just one of their last five home league games.

Meanwhile, Feyenoord's latest result snapped their three-game winless streak. They have not lost an away league game in almost a year and should pick up maximum points.

Prediction: Utrecht 1-3 Feyenoord

Utrecht vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Feyenoord

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of their last four meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in nine of their last 10 matchups.)