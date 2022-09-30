Vancouver Whitecaps vs Austin FC Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2, 2022

Vancouver Whitecaps play host to Austin FC at BC Place on Sunday (October 2) as the regular season of the MLS draws to a close.

Josh Wolff's head into the weekend on a run of three consecutive away defeats and will look to end this dry spell.

Vancouver kept their hopes of a playoff place alive, as they claimed a 2-1 hard-earned victory over Seattle Sounders two weeks ago. That followed a 3-0 win over LA Galaxy on September 15, which saw their three-game losing streak come to an end.

With 40 points from 32 games, Vancouver are tenth in the Western Conference table, six points off seventh-placed Minnesota United in the final playoff qualification spot.

Meanwhile, Austin failed to return to winning ways last time out when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Nashville on home turf. Before that, Wolff’s men ended their three-game losing streak on September 15, courtesy of a 3-0 victory over Real Salt Lake.

With 55 points from 32 games, Austin are second in the East, five points above third-placed FC Dallas.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Austin FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams, with Vancouver claiming two wins from their three previous meetings.

Austin have managed one win in that time, which came in April’s reverse, when they saw off the Whitecaps 3-0 at home.

Vancouver head into the weekend on a two-game winning streak — their longest run of successive victories since June.

Austin have lost their last three games away from home, scoring once and conceding eight goals since a 2-0 victory at Sporting Kansas City on July 31.

The Whitecaps have won all but one of their last five home games in the MLS, with a 3-0 defeat to Nashville on August 28 being the only exception.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Austin FC Prediction

With just two games left to play before the end of the regular MLS campaign, Vancouver need all three points this weekend to keep their hopes of reaching the playoffs alive. The Whitecaps should make use of their home advantage and come away with a slender victory.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 Austin FC

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Austin FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vancouver

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three of more goals in eight of Austin’s last nine games)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of Vancouver Whitecaps’ last seven matches)

