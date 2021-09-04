Vancouver Whitecaps vs Austin FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Vancouver Whitecaps take on Austin FC at BC Place on Saturday. Both teams have not been at their best this year and will need to be at their best in this match.

Austin FC are in 12th place in the MLS Western Conference standings at the moment and will need to hit their stride this season. The Texas outfit suffered a 5-3 defeat against FC Dallas last week and will need to prove a point in this game.

Vancouver Whitecaps, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table and have improved in recent weeks. The Whitecaps eased past Real Salt Lake in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Austin FC Head-to-Head

Vancouver Whitecaps have a good record against Austin FC and have won the only game played between the two sides. Austin FC have never defeated Vancouver Whitecaps and will need to step up on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 2-1 victory for Vancouver Whitecaps. Austin FC gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide in MLS 2021: W-W-W-D-D

Austin FC form guide in MLS 2021: L-W-L-L-L

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Austin FC Team News

Vancouver Whitecaps have a point to prove

Vancouver Whitecaps

Erik Godoy, Lucas Cavallini, and Caio Alexandre are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Javain Brown and Maxime Crepeau are on international duty and will be unavailable for selection.

Injured: Erik Godoy, Lucas Cavallini, Caio Alexandre

Doubtful: Cristian Gutierrez

Unavailable: Javain Brown, Maxime Crepeau

Austin FC have a few injury concerns

Austin FC

Danny Hoesen and Ben Sweat are recuperating from long-term injuries at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Aaron Schoenfeld and Ulises Segura are also struggling with their fitness and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Ben Sweat, Danny Hoesen, Aaron Schoenfeld, Ulises Segura

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Austin FC Predicted XI

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Hasal; Bruno Gaspar, Andy Rose, Ranko Veselinovic, Jake Nerwinski; Leonard Owusu, Michael Baldisimo, Russell Teibert; Cristian Dajome, Brian White, Deiber Caicedo

Austin FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brad Stuver; Nick Lima, Matt Besler, Julio Cascante, Hector Jimenez; Daniel Pereira, Alexander Ring, Tomas Pochettino; Jon Gallagher, Cecilio Dominguez, Diego Fagundez

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Austin FC Prediction

Vancouver Whitecaps have improved in recent weeks and could pose a viable threat this weekend. The Canadian outfit is unbeaten in its last nine league games and will want to maintain its streak on Saturday.

Austin FC have a few chinks in their armour and will need to be wary of their opponents this weekend. Vancouver Whitecaps are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 Austin FC

