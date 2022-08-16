Vancouver Whitecaps vs Colorado Rapids Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th August 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Vancouver Whitecaps lock horns with Colorado Rapids in an important clash at the BC Place on Wednesday.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Colorado Rapids Preview

Colorado Rapids are currently in 10th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent this season. The Rapids held Columbus Crew to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Vancouver Whitecaps are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this year. The Whitecaps suffered a shock 5-2 defeat at the hands of Los Angeles Galaxy last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Colorado Rapids have a good record against Vancouver Whitecaps and have won 11 out of the 26 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Whitecaps' nine victories.

Colorado Rapids are unbeaten in their last three matches against Vancouver Whitecaps - the third time the Rapids have managed a three-game unbeaten streak against the Whitecaps.

Vancouver Whitecaps' 5-2 defeat against Los Angeles Galaxy last week marked only the fourth time that the team had conceded at least five goals in a single game in the MLS.

Colorado Rapids ended their 10-game winless streak away from home against New York Red Bulls this month and have now lost only one of their last seven MLS games.

Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Cody Cropper assisted Ryan Gauld's goal last week and became only the third Whitecaps shot-stopper to achieve the feat in the MLS.

Colorado Rapids star Diego Rubio has registered five goals and five assists in his last eight games in the MLS - this is the longest run of games with goal contributions by a single player in the Rapids' history.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Colorado Rapids have stepped up to the plate in recent weeks and have managed to make a few amends in the MLS. The Rapids have a good record at the BC Place and will look to make the most of their impressive run of form.

Vancouver Whitecaps can pack a punch on their day but have a few issues to address ahead of this game. Colorado Rapids are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 1-2 Colorado Rapids

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Colorado Rapids

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Colorado Rapids to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Diego Rubio to score - Yes

