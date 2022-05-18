Vancouver Whitecaps vs Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | 19 May, 2022

The Vancouver Whitecaps host Dallas at the BC Place Stadium in the MLS on Thursday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

The Vancouver Whitecaps are currently bottom of the Western Conference, having won only two of their 10 games so far this season. Vanni Sartini's side have been in decent form of late and are unbeaten in their last three games across all competitions. They will hope to carry that momentum into the game against Dallas on Thursday.

Dallas, on the other hand, are second in the Western Conference, one point behind Los Angeles FC at the top of the table. Nico Estevez's side have been in great form this season, having lost only two games so far this campaign. They will look to go to the top of the table with a win against Vancouver on Thursday.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Dallas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Vancouver Whitecaps have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Dallas winning only one.

Vancouver came away as 1-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in September 2021. Brian White's first-half goal was enough to secure the win on the night.

Vancouver are tied for the second-worst attack in the league, having only scored 10 goals in their 10 games so far.

Dallas have the best defense in the league, having conceded only eight goals in their 11 games this season.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Dallas Prediction

Despite both sides being in strong form recently, its hard to see the Vancouver Whitecaps taking anything away from the game given the difference in quality between the two sides.

Tristan Blackmon, Thomas Hasai and Caio Alexandre are all out for Vancouver. Meanwhile, Dallas will be without Nicky Hernandez.

We predict Dallas will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 0-2 Dallas

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Dallas Betting Tips

FC Dallas :) @FCDallas



@WinStarWorld | #DTID "Dallas will have a chance to fight for first place with another away match, this time against last place Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Wednesday." "Dallas will have a chance to fight for first place with another away match, this time against last place Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Wednesday."@WinStarWorld | #DTID

Tip 1 - Result: Dallas Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Vancouver have one of the worst attacks in the league, while Dallas have the best defense)

Tip 3 - Jesus Fereira to score/assist (The midfielder is the top goal contributer in the MLS with nine goals and one assist in 11 games)

Edited by Adit Jaganathan