Vancouver Whitecaps vs FC Dallas prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Vancouver Whitecaps play host to FC Dallas at the BC Place Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts head into the game unbeaten in three of their last four meetings between the sides and will look to extend their dominance.

Vancouver Whitecaps failed to return to winning ways last Monday when they played out a 1-1 draw against Colorado Rapids.

This followed a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Portland Timbers to end their run of two straight wins.

With 30 points from 24 games, Vanni Sartini’s men are currently ninth in the Western Conference table, four points below the playoff places.

Meanwhile, FC Dallas' winless run extended to four games last time out as they fell to a 3-2 defeat against Houston Dynamo.

Prior to that, Luchi Gonzalez’s side lost to Real Salt Lake before playing out successive draws against the San Jose Earthquakes and New York City FC.

This poor run of results sees Luchi Gonzalez's men occupy 11th place on the log, three points behind Sunday’s hosts.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs FC Dallas Head-To-Head

Dallas head into the game as the superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming 11 wins from their last 24 meetings. Vancouver Whitecaps have picked up six wins, while seven games have ended all square.

Vancouver Whitecaps Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-L

FC Dallas Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-D-L-W

Vancouver Whitecaps vs FC Dallas Team News

Vancouver Whitecaps

The duo of Cristian Gutierrez and Caio Alexandre are out of contention for the game as they are presently recuperating from muscle and ankle injuries respectively. Erik Godoy suffered a foot injury recently and is also out of the game.

Injured: Cristian Gutierrez, Caio Alexandre, Erik Godoy

Suspended: None

FC Dallas

The visitors will be without John Nelson, Beni Redzic and Ryan Hollingshead due to injuries. Jimmy Maurer is a doubt with a thigh injury

Injured: John Nelson, Ryan Hollingshead, Beni Redzic

Doubtful: Jimmy Maurer

Suspended: None

Vancouver Whitecaps vs FC Dallas Predicted XI

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maxime Crepeau; Bruno Gaspar, Florian Jungwirth, Jake Nerwinski, Janio Bikel; Leonard Owusu, Michael Baldisimo, Russell Teibert; Cristian Dajome, Brian White, Deiber Caicedo

FC Dallas Predicted XI (4-3-3): Phelipe; Justin Che, Nkosi Burgess, Matt Hedges, Ema Twumasi; Edwyn Cerrillo, Andres Ricaurte, Paxton Pomykal; Jader Obrian, Ricardo Pepi, Jesus Ferreira

Vancouver Whitecaps vs FC Dallas Prediction

The two sides, who have endured underwhelming campaigns so far. They are currently separated by three points in the bottom half of the table and will both be looking to find their feet. The Whitecaps have been solid on home turf in recent outings, picking up one draw and three wins from their last five games. We predict they will maintain their fine home form and claim all three points.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 FC Dallas

