Vancouver Whitecaps vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th August 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of fixtures this week as Houston Dynamo lock horns with Vancouver Whitecaps in an important clash at the BC Place on Friday.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Houston Dynamo Preview

Houston Dynamo are currently in 12th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have struggled to meet expectations this season. The Texas-based outfit suffered a damaging 6-0 defeat at the hands of Philadelphia Union last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Vancouver Whitecaps, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a slow start to their season. The Whitecaps held Nashville SC to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Vancouver Whitecaps and Houston Dynamo are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won eight games apiece out of 21 matches played between the two teams.

Vancouver Whitecaps are unbeaten in their last 10 matches at home against Houston Dynamo and will look to extend their streak this week.

Houston Dynamo have suffered defeat in five of their last seven games in the MLS and conceded six goals in their previous game - the worst defensive performance in the club's history.

After losing only two of their 18 matches at home since August 2021, Vancouver Whitecaps have now suffered defeat in their last two MLS games at BC Place.

Vancouver Whitecaps have won 10 points after the 85th minute in the MLS this season and needed another late goal to secure their draw against Nashville SC last week.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Vancouver Whitecaps have shown flashes of their potential over the past month and will look to build on their work this year. The Canadian outfit has built an impressive squad this season and has a point to prove in this match.

Houston Dynamo have endured a difficult campaign so far and will be hurting from their historic defeat against Philadelphia Union. Vancouver Whitecaps are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 Houston Dynamo

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vancouver Whitecaps

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Vancouver Whitecaps to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lucas Cavallini to score - Yes

