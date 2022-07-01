Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd July | MLS 2022

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Vancouver Whitecaps lock horns with an impressive Los Angeles FC side at BC Place on Saturday.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC Preview

Vancouver Whitecaps are currently in 11th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The Whitecaps edged York United to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Los Angeles FC, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this year. The away side eased past FC Dallas by a 3-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles FC have a slight edge over Vancouver Whitecaps and have won four of the 10 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Whitecaps' three victories.

Los Angeles FC won the previous game between the two teams by a 3-1 margin, ending a winless run of four games against Vancouver Whitecaps.

Vancouver Whitecaps have grown into a formidable force at home and have suffered defeat in only two of their last 17 matches at home in the MLS.

Los Angeles FC have outscored their opponents in the second half in 14 of their 17 matches this season and have not been outscored by an opponent in the second half this year.

Vancouver Whitecaps played out a 0-0 stalemate against New England Revolution last week - this game represented the first time the Whitecaps failed to score at home since the start of 2020.

Los Angeles FC forward Cristian Arango has scored in four matches on the trot in the MLS and is in impressive form ahead of this game.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Los Angeles FC have enjoyed an impressive season so far and will be intent on keeping their place at the top of the table. The away side is unbeaten in its last five matches in the MLS and is in excellent form at the moment.

Vancouver Whitecaps have a formidable home record but have not met expectations so far this season. Los Angeles FC are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 1-2 Los Angeles FC

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles FC

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cristian Arango to score - Yes

