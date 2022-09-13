Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles Galaxy prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2022

Los Angeles Galaxy are back in action with another MLS fixture this week as they take on Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to step up in this match.

Vancouver Whitecaps are in 11th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have failed to meet expectations over the past month. The Whitecaps suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Colorado Rapids in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Nashville SC last week and will need to take it up a notch in this game.

LA Galaxy @LAGalaxy 𝔊's are back to work 𝔊's are back to work 💪 https://t.co/8lJd2qbLl2

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head

Los Angeles Galaxy have a good record against Vancouver Whitecaps and have won 15 out of the 30 matches played between the two teams. Vancouver Whitecaps have managed nine victories against Los Angeles Galaxy and will need to step up to the plate on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 5-2 victory for Los Angeles Galaxy. Vancouver Whitecaps were outplayed on the day and cannot afford another debacle this week.

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide in the MLS: L-L-L-D-W

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide in the MLS: D-D-D-W-D

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles Galaxy Team News

Vancouver Whitecaps need to win this game

Vancouver Whitecaps

Brian White and Deiber Caicedo are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this game. Vancouver Whitecaps are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team this week.

Injured: Brian White, Deiber Caicedo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Los Angeles Galaxy have a good squad

Los Angeles Galaxy

Jorge Villafana remains an injury concern for the team and has been ruled out of this fixture. Derrick Williams and Jonathan Perez are also struggling with their fitness and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Jorge Villafana, Derrick Williams, Jonathan Perez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (3-4-3): Cody Cropper; Ranko Veselinovic, Javain Brown, Jake Nerwinski; Ryan Raposo, Julian Gressel, Russell Teibert, Andres Cubas; Pedro Vite, Easton Ongaro, Ryan Gauld

Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jonathan Bond; Sega Coulibaly, Eriq Zavaleta, Nick DePuy; Julian Araujo, Chase Gasper, Daniel Aguirre, Riqui Puig, Gaston Brugman; Kevin Cabral, Javier Hernandez

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have built a formidable squad this season and are unbeaten in their last six MLS games. The likes of Javier Hernandez and Riqui Puig can make a difference on their day and will need to bring their skills to the fore this week.

Vancouver Whitecaps are in the midst of a slump at the moment and have plenty of work to do this year. Los Angeles Galaxy are the better team on paper and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 1-3 Los Angeles Galaxy

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi