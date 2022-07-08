Vancouver Whitecaps vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th July | MLS 2022

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as Vancouver Whitecaps take on Minnesota United at BC Place on Friday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and have a point to prove in this game.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Minnesota United Preview

Minnesota United are currently in eighth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side edged Real Salt Lake to a 3-2 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Vancouver Whitecaps are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have also struggled since the turn of the year. The Whitecaps stunned Los Angeles FC to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Vancouver Whitecaps have a good record against Minnesota United and have won 13 of the 27 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Minnesota United's nine victories.

In the MLS, the two teams have played against each other on nine occasions with three victories apiece and three draws.

After six defeats in their first eight games of the season, Vancouver Whitecaps have turned their campaign around and have suffered defeat in only two of their last 10 matches.

Minnesota United have record consecutive 3-2 victories in the MLS - they have won all the four games in which they have scored at least three goals since April.

Four of Vancouver Whitecap's seven victories this season have come because of goals scored after the 88th minute.

Emanuel Reynoso scored twice for Minnesota United against Real Salt Lake - the second consecutive game in the MLS in which the striker has scored a brace.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Minnesota United Prediction

Vancouver Whitecaps have been in impressive form in recent weeks and are well-placed to turn their season around. The Whitecaps have a strong squad this year and will need to justify their potential.

Minnesota United can pack a punch on their day but face a formidable test this week. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw on Friday.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 2-2 Minnesota United

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Minnesota United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Vancouver Whitecaps to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Emanuel Reynoso to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far