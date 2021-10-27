Vancouver Whitecaps vs Minnesota United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The Vancouver Whitecaps host Minnesota United at BC Place Stadium in the MLS on Thursday, with both sides having solid seasons so far.

Vancouver are currently eighth in the Western Conference table, a point below their opponents. Vanni Sartini's side have been in good form of late, losing only one of their last eight league games. The Whitecaps will know that they can potentially end the night fourth in the league with a win against Minnesota.

Minnesota are currently sixth in the table, with a win potentially taking them into the top four. Adrian Heath's side will be going into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw against LAFC last time out. They will look to bounce back with a win against Vancouver on Thursday.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC @WhitecapsFC @jake_nerwinski : "I don’t think [the league] gives us that respect… other teams are starting to, but I don’t think as much as we deserve. I think that we’re a damn good team... if we make the playoffs, we can make a good run."Hear from #VWFC ahead of #VANvMIN 💬 @jake_nerwinski: "I don’t think [the league] gives us that respect… other teams are starting to, but I don’t think as much as we deserve. I think that we’re a damn good team... if we make the playoffs, we can make a good run."Hear from #VWFC ahead of #VANvMIN 🔊

Both sides will be looking to win the game in order to climb up the table and that should make Thursday's fixture an exciting contest.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head

Minnesota slightly edge the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Vancouver winning only one.

The two sides played out a 2-2 draw the last time they met back in August. Cristian Dajome's brace was canceled out by goals from Ethan Finlay and Robin Lod to make sure the points were shared on the night.

Vancouver Whitecaps Form Guide: W-L-W-W-D

Minnesota United Form Guide: D-L-W-W-D

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Minnesota United Team News

Rose will be a huge miss for Vancouver

Vancouver Whitecaps

Vancouver have no new injury worries following their 1-1 draw against San Jose last time out. Andy Rose, Caio Alexandre and Tosaint Ricketts are still out injured.

Injured: Andy Rose, Caio Alexandre, Tosaint Ricketts

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Minnesota United

Minnesota came away unscathed from their 1-1 draw against LAFC last time out. Adrian Heath will have a full-strength side to choose from for Thursday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Minnesota United Predicted XI

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Maxime Crepeau; Florian Jungwirth, Ranko Veselinovic, Erik Godoy; Cristian Dajome, Leonard Owusu, Russell Telbert, Bruno Gasper; Ryan Gauld; Delber Caicedo, Brian White

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tyler Miller; Chase Gasper, Bakaye Dibassy, Michael Boxall, Hassani Dotson; Osvaldo Alonso, Wil Trapp; Franco Fragapane, Emmanuel Reynoso, Robin Lod; Adrien Hunou

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Minnesota United Prediction

Both sides have been on similar runs of form and that should be evident during Thursday's fixture.

We predict a tight game with neither team coming out on top in a goalless draw.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 0-0 Minnesota United

Edited by Peter P