Vancouver Whitecaps vs Nashville prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2022

The Vancouver Whitecaps will face Nashville at the BC Place in their upcoming MLS Western Conference fixture on Saturday.

The home team are undefeated in their last two league outings. They recorded a home win over the Colorado Rapids a couple of weeks ago but were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Salt Lake last time out.

Nashville returned to winning ways after a gap of more than a month as they recorded an impressive 4-0 win over Dallas in their previous outing. They are in sixth place in the Western Conference Standings with 36 points and are very much in contention to secure a playoff berth.

The Vancouver Whitecaps are a couple of places behind them in eighth place with 34 points and a win here will go a long way in securing their playoff ambitions.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Nashville Head-to-Head

The two sides have met just once in MLS action thus far, with that meeting coming at GEODIS Park just last month. The game ended in a 1-1 draw, with Teal Bunbury scoring for Nashville and Javain Brown equalizing for the Whitecaps.

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-D

Nashville form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-D

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Nashville Team News

Vancouver Whitecaps

Déiber Caicedo is out for the season with a serious knee injury and is the only absentee for the hosts at the moment. Javain Brown has recovered from an ankle strain, which means the Whitecaps are almost at full strength for this game.

Injured: Déiber Caicedo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Nashville

Teal Bunbury and Ake Loba were not included in the team sheet in the previous game with thigh and chest injuries, respectively.

Injured: Teal Bunbury, Ake Loba

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Nashville Predicted XIs

Vancouver Whitecaps (3-4-3): Thomas Hasal; Jake Nerwinski, Ranko Veselinovic, Florian Jungwirth; Cristian Dájome, Ryan Raposo, Sebastian Berhalter, Javain Brown; Ryan Gauld, Alessandro Schöpf, Lucas Cavallini

Nashville (3-5-2): Joe Willis; Shaquell Moore, Walker Zimmerman, Dave Romney; Eric Miller, Alex Muyl, Tah Anunga, Dax McCarty, Taylor Washington; Hany Mukhtar, Charles Sapong

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Nashville Prediction

Vancouver have won their last two games at home while Nashville are winless in their last three away games. The two sides could not be separated in their first-ever meeting last month and, given the form of the two sides, this game is also expected to end similarly.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 1-1 Nashville

