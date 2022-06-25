Vancouver Whitecaps vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips - 26th June 2022

Vancouver Whitecaps are back in action with another MLS fixture this weekend as they take on New England Revolution at BC Place on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs New England Revolution Preview

New England Revolution are currently in seventh place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side edged Minnesota United to a 2-1 victory last week and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Vancouver Whitecaps are in eighth place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have also been inconsistent so far. The Whitecaps eased past FC Dallas by a 2-0 margin in their previous MLS game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Vancouver Whitecaps and New England Revolution are on an even footing and have won six games apiece out of a total of 14 matches played between the two teams.

New England Revolution have won three of their last four matches against Vancouver Whitecaps and have not suffered defeat against the Canadian outfit in the last seven years.

Vancouver Whitecaps returned to BC Place in August last year and have lost only two of their last 16 home matches in the MLS at the stadium.

New England Revolution pulled off a comeback against Minnesota United last week - only seven of the Revs' 16 MLS matches this season have been won by the team that scored the opening goal.

Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini has found the back of the net in his last four MLS appearances and is only one such game away from equalling a club record.

Carles Gil assisted Dylan Borrero for his first MLS goal last week - Borrero is the 16th different New England Revolution player to have been assisted by Gil since 2019.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs New England Revolution Prediction

New England Revolution have endured a slump this season and have a few issues to address at the moment. The Revs have an impressive squad at their disposal and will need to hit their stride this year.

Vancouver Whitecaps have improved over the past year and have a point to prove this weekend. New England Revolution are the better team on paper, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 2-3 New England Revolution

Vancouver Whitecaps vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New England Revolution

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Vancouver Whitecaps to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lucas Cavallini to score - Yes

