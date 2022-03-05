Vancouver Whitecaps vs New York City FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2022

Reigning champions New York City FC travel to Vancouver in an inter-conference MLS 2022 fixture on Saturday.

They play the Vancouver Whitecaps at BC Place hoping to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat at LA Galaxy in their season opener. The hosts fell to a 4-0 loss at Columbus Crew, the second-biggest defeat suffered by any team in the MLS is Back weekend.

New York City FC’s 1-0 loss at the Galaxy on Sunday made them the fourth defending champions in the last six years to lose their season opener. The hosts were the only side in the league failing to record a single shot on target in the opening weekend.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs New York City FC Head-to-Head

The two sides have met each other just five times across all competitions. The visiting side hold the upper hand with three wins while the hosts have just one win to their name. Only one game has ended in a draw between the two trans-American rivals.

They last met at Saturday's venue in league action in 2019. The game ended in a 3-1 win for the Pigeons.

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide (MLS): L

New York City FC form guide (all competitions): L-W-W

Vancouver Whitecaps vs New York City FC Team News

Vancouver Whitecaps

Caio Alexandre missed the season opener as he continues his recovery from a foot injury. Brian White has trained after missing the first game of the season and faces a late fitness test.

Jake Nerwinski's red card will keep him out of the game, so Erik Godoy might fill in for him here.

Injured: Caio Alexandre

Doubtful: Brian White

Suspended: Jake Nerwinski

New York City FC

Anton Tinnerholm is the only injury concern for the visiting side as he is nursing an Achilles tendon injury at the moment.

Injured: Anton Tinnerholm

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vancouver Whitecaps vs New York City FC Predicted XI

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (3-5-2): Thomas Hasal (GK); Florian Jungwirth, Erik Godoy, Tristan Blackmon; Russell Teibert, Michael Baldismo, Ryan Gauld, Pedro Vite, Cristian Dajome; Lucas Cavallini, Deiber Caicedo

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson (GK); Malte Amundsen, Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Tayvon Gray; Nicolás Acevedo, Gedion Zelalem; Maximiliano Moralez, Talles Magno, Héber; Valentín Castellanos

Vancouver Whitecaps vs New York City FC Prediction

The Blue-and-White lost just once at home in the previous season and will be looking to secure a win in their first home game of the season. New York City FC have a good record against the hosts but looked a bit shaky as they recorded just one shot on target and conceded a 90th-minute goal.

They have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 14 away games and that run is expected to continue here. Given the form of both sides, it is unlikely that either side will be able to record a win here, so a low-scoring draw seems to be the likely outcome here.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 1-1 New York City FC

Edited by Peter P