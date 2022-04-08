Vancouver Whitecaps vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips - 9th March 2022

Vancouver Whitecaps will host Portland Timbers at BC Place in the MLS on Saturday, looking to build on their last result.

The Blue-and-White picked up their first win of the season last weekend following a narrow 1-0 win over Sporting Kansas City.

Ryan Raposo scored in the 73rd minute to secure all three points for Vanni Sartini's side, who climbed off the bottom of the Western Conference.

Portland are just two points clear of them in 12th place despite playing a game more, having also won just once from six games.

The Timbers currently boast the joint worst defensive record in the Western Conference, with 11 goals shipped, a tally matched only by San Jose.

Head coach Giovanni Savarese will have to fix the issue for his team to get their campaign truly up and running.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Portland Timbers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 31 games between the two teams, with Portland winning nearly half of them (15).

Portland also beat Vancouver on their last away game in the fixture - a 1-0 victory in September 2021 - their second away win in three games.

Having beaten Portland in their last meering, Vancouver are looking for consecutive wins for the first time in three years - 1-0 in May 2019 and 2-1 in October 2018.

The Whitecaps are looking for consecutive league wins for the first time since October last year.

There's been a clean sheet in four of the last five meetings between the two.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Portland Timbers Prediction

The Whitecaps generally tend to perform better on home soil and could give Portland a serious run for their money.

It's a clash of a limp attack and a lackluster defence, but the home side should prevail.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 Portland Timbers.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Vancouver Whitecaps.

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5.

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes.

Edited by Bhargav