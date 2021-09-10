Vancouver Whitecaps vs Portland Timbers prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of important matches this weekend as Vancouver Whitecaps take on Portland Timbers on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and have a point to prove in this game.

Portland Timbers are in sixth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The Timbers eased past Houston Dynamo last weekend and will be confident ahead of this match.

Vancouver Whitecaps, on the other hand, are currently in eighth place in the league table and have recovered after a slow start to their campaign. The Whitecaps edged Austin FC to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Cascadia Cup points on the line and some big hitters back from international duty 🇨🇦🇯🇲

Tomorrow's gonna be a good one 🍿#VWFC #VANvPOR | @RecycleBC pic.twitter.com/OfBgBFlrBe — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) September 9, 2021

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head

Portland Timbers have an impressive record against Vancouver Whitecaps and have won 14 out of 29 matches played between the two teams. Vancouver Whitecaps have managed eight victories against the Timbers and will have to step up on Friday.

The previous game between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Vancouver Whitecaps. Portland Timbers were poor on the day and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide in MLS 2021: W-W-W-W-D

Portland Timbers form guide in MLS 2021: W-W-L-D-L

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Portland Timbers Team News

Vancouver Whitecaps have a point to prove

Vancouver Whitecaps

Jake Nerwinski, Cristian Gutierrez, and Caio Alexandre are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Javain Brown and Maxime Crepeau are on international duty and will be unavailable for selection.

Injured: Cristian Gutierrez, Jake Nerwinski, Caio Alexandre

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Javain Brown, Maxime Crepeau, Lucas Cavallini

Portland Timbers have a depleted squad

Portland Timbers

Portland Timbers will have to address the absence of a few key players going into this game as Jeff Attinella, Andy Polo, and Eryk Williamson remain sidelined with injuries. Cristhian Paredes is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Jeff Attinella, Andy Polo, Eryk Williamson

Doubtful: Cristhian Paredes

Unavailable: None

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Portland Timbers Predicted XI

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Hasal; Bruno Gaspar, Florian Jungwirth, Erik Godoy, Janio Bikel; Leonard Owusu, Michael Baldisimo, Russell Teibert; Cristian Dajome, Brian White, Deiber Caicedo

“I don’t know if I deserved so much love. That is why I push my best effort on the field, for these emotions, for the people.”



The final episode of Beyond Blanco: Seba's triumphant and emotional return. #RCTID | @ProvHealth pic.twitter.com/3nfsUcED1K — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) September 9, 2021

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Steve Clark; Claudio Bravo, Dario Zuparic, Larrys Mabiala, Jose Van Rankin; George Fochive, Diego Chara; Diego Valeri, Dairon Asprilla, Sebastian Blanco; Felipe Mora

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Vancouver Whitecaps have improved in recent weeks and could pose a viable threat this weekend. The Canadian outfit is unbeaten in its last ten league games and will want to maintain its streak on Friday.

Portland Timbers are yet to hit their stride this season and have a point to prove in this match. Vancouver Whitecaps are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Also Read

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 Portland Timbers

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi