Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real Salt Lake prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2022

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Vancouver Whitecaps take on Real Salt Lake on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will need to step up in this fixture.

Vancouver Whitecaps are currently in 12th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best this year. The Whitecaps edged Sporting Kansas City to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Real Salt Lake, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have exceeded expectations so far this season. The away side eased past Houston Dynamo by a 3-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head

Vancouver Whitecaps have a slight edge over Real Salt Lake and have won 12 of the 27 matches played between the two teams. Real Salt Lake have managed 11 victories against the Whitecaps and will need to level the scales on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in August last year and ended in a 4-1 victory for Vancouver Whitecaps. Real Salt Lake were abysmal on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide in the MLS: W-L-W-D-W

Real Salt Lake form guide in the MLS: W-W-W-L-W

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real Salt Lake Team News

Vancouver Whitecaps need to win this game

Vancouver Whitecaps

Thomas Hasal, Tristan Blackmon, and Russel Teibert are currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Andres Cubas is travelling with the Paraguay national team and will not be available for selection.

Injured: Thomas Hasal, Tristan Blackmon, Russell Teibert

Doubtful: Ryan Gauld, Brian White

Unavailable: Andres Cubas

Real Salt Lake have a depleted squad

Real Salt Lake

Damir Kreilach, Bret Halsey, Erik Holt, and Anderson Julio are recovering from injuries and will be sidelined this weekend. Real Salt Lake are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this fixture.

Injured: Damir Kreilach, Bret Halsey, Erik Holt, Zack Farnsworth, Jonathan Menendez, Anderson Julio

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real Salt Lake Predicted XI

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (3-4-3): Cody Cropper; Jake Nerwinski, Ranko Veselinovic, Florian Jungwirth; Cristian Gutierrez, Ryan Raposo, Sebastian Berhalter, Javain Brown; Deiber Caicedo, Cristian Dajome, Lucas Cavallini

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (4-4-2): Zac MacMath; Aaron Herrera, Justen Glad, Marcelo Silva, Andrew Brody; Maikel Chang, Scott Caldwell, Rubio Rubin, Justin Meram; Sergio Cordova, Bobby Wood

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Vancouver Whitecaps have mounted a recovery in the MLS over the past month but have plenty of work ahead of them in the competition. The Whitecaps are unbeaten in four of their last five league matches and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Real Salt Lake have been a dominant force in the MLS this season and will look to finish in the top seven. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 1-1 Real Salt Lake

