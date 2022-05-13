Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips - 14th May 2022

Vancouver Whitecaps will host San Jose Earthquakes at the BC Place in the MLS on Saturday, looking to extend their winning run to three games across competitions.

The Blue and White are languishing at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings with just two wins and seven points from nine games.

They waited five games for their first win of the season and another three for their second before Vancouver won 2-0 against Valour in the Canadian Championship on Wednesday. Vanni Sartini's team will look to make it three wins in a row for the first time in over a year and their second consecutive league win since October last year.

San Jose, meanwhile, have accrued two more points than Vancouver, albeit having playing a game more too. After going the first seven games without a win, the Goonies won twice in their next three, including a pulsating 4-3 victory over Seattle Sounders.

They recently got another win against Sounders, knocking them out of the US Open Cup in the Round of 32 10-9 on penalties following a 2-2 draw. If they win here, it will be two league wins in a row for them for the first time since September last year.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Vancouver have won 11 games in 30 meetings with San Jose, losing eight.

San Jose's last win in the fixture came in October 2020.

The two teams played out a 1-1 draw in their last meeting in October 2021.

Vancouver have won their last two home games with San Jose after losing the previous two

Vancouver have scored only seven goals - the lowest of any team in the Eastern Conference. San Jose, in comparison, have 16 in ten games

San Jose have conceded 23 goals so far - the worst defensive record of any team in the Eastern Conference

Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

It's an interesting clash of the most toothless attack against the most fragile defence.

Vancouver have struggled to score, while San Jose have struggled to stop conceding. San Jose haven't won a game away from home so far this season, just like the Whitecaps.

Considering the same, this game could end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 1-1 San Jose Earthquakes.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw.

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: under 2.5.

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes.

Edited by Bhargav