Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Jose Earthquakes prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

San Jose Earthquakes are back in action with another important MLS fixture this weekend as they take on Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. Both teams have not been at their best this season and will need to step up in this match.

Vancouver Whitecaps are in eighth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have improved after a slow start to their season. The Canadian outfit played out a 0-0 stalemate against Houston Dynamo and will want to return to winning ways in this game.

San Jose Earthquakes, on the other hand, are in tenth place in the league table and have been inconsistent this year. The Earthquakes suffered a 3-1 defeat against the Seattle Sounders in their previous game and will want to bounce back this weekend.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head

Vancouver Whitecaps have a good record against San Jose Earthquakes and have won 10 out of 28 matches played between the two teams. San Jose Earthquakes have managed eight victories against Vancouver Whitecaps and can trouble their opponents on Saturday.

The previous match between the two sides took place in August this year and ended in a 0-0 draw. Both teams missed crucial chances on the day and will need to be more efficient this weekend.

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide in MLS 2021: D-W-D-L-W

San Jose Earthquakes form guide in MLS 2021: L-W-W-L-D

Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Jose Earthquakes Team News

Vancouver Whitecaps have a point to prove

Vancouver Whitecaps

Jake Nerwinski, Cristian Gutierrez, and Caio Alexandre are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Vancouver Whitecaps are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this game.

Injured: Cristian Gutierrez, Erik Godoy, Caio Alexandre

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

San Jose Earthquakes need to win this game

San Jose Earthquakes

Shea Salinas is carrying a knock at the moment and might not play a part against Vancouver Whitecaps this weekend. Jeremy Ebobisse is also injured and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Jeremy Ebobisse

Doubtful: Shea Salinas

Suspended: None

Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maxime Crepeau; Bruno Gaspar, Florian Jungwirth, Jake Nerwinski, Janio Bikel; Leonard Owusu, Michael Baldisimo, Russell Teibert; Cristian Dajome, Brian White, Deiber Caicedo

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (3-4-3): James Marcinkowski; Luciano Abecasis, Oswaldo Alanis, Tanner Beason; Marcos Lopez, Tommy Thompson, Eric Remedi, Jackson Yueill; Javier Lopez, Cade Cowell, Cristian Espinoza

Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

San Jose Earthquakes have managed to improve after a poor start to their MLS campaign and are unbeaten in 13 of their last 16 games. The Earthquakes have won only five of these matches, however, and have a point to prove this weekend.

Vancouver Whitecaps have also managed to stage a recovery over the past month and will be confident going into this match. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 1-1 San Jose Earthquakes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi