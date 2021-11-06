Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of fixtures this weekend as Seattle Sounders move across the border to take on Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive in recent weeks and will want to win this game.

Vancouver Whitecaps are in sixth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. The Canadian outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Los Angeles FC last week and will want to return to winning ways this weekend.

Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this year. The Sounders were held to a draw by Los Angeles Galaxy in their previous game and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head

Seattle Sounders have an impressive record against Vancouver Whitecaps and have won 17 out of 33 matches played between the two teams. Vancouver Whitecaps have managed seven victories against the Sounders and will need to step up in this match.

The previous meeting between the two MLS sides took place last month and ended in a 4-1 victory for Seattle Sounders. Vancouver Whitecaps struggled on the day and will need to make amends this weekend.

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide in MLS 2021: D-W-D-W-W

Seattle Sounders form guide in MLS 2021: D-L-L-D-L

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders Team News

Vancouver Whitecaps have a point to prove

Vancouver Whitecaps

Tosaint Ricketts and Caio Alexandre are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Cristian Gutierrez has recovered from his knock and will be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Tosaint Ricketts, Caio Alexandre

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Seattle Sounders need to win this game

Seattle Sounders

Will Bruin and Jordy Delem are recuperating from injuries and have been ruled out of this match. Jordan Morris has made progress with his recovery but is unlikely to feature in this game.

Injured: Will Bruin, Jordy Delem

Doubtful: Jordan Morris

Suspended: None

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders Predicted XI

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maxime Crepeau; Bruno Gaspar, Erik Godoy, Florian Jungwirth, Jake Nerwinski; Leonard Owusu, Janio Bikel, Russell Teibert; Cristian Dajome, Brian White, Lucas Cavallini

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (3-5-2): Stefan Frei; Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou Tolo, Yeimar Gomez; Alex Roldan, Jimmy Medranda, Joshua Atencio, Cristian Roldan, Joao Paulo; Will Bruin, Raul Ruidiaz

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Seattle Sounders have endured a disconcerting slump in recent weeks and will need to find their feet ahead of this match. The Sounders are winless in their last five games and have a point to prove this weekend.

Vancouver Whitecaps are on a five-match unbeaten streak at the moment but have had their problems against Seattle Sounders. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could share the spoils in this fixture.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 2-2 Seattle Sounders

