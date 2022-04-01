Vancouver Whitecaps vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips - 3rd April 2022

Vancouver Whitecaps will aim to pick up their first win of the new MLS season when they welcome Sporting Kansas City to the BC Place Stadium on Sunday.

The visitors, meanwhile, head into the game with three defeats in as many away games this season.

Vancouver’s early struggles in the MLS continued when they fell to a 3-1 loss at Los Angeles FC on March 21. They have now failed to win any their opening four games, claiming one point from a possible 12, conceding nine goals.

This poor run has seen Vancouver languishing at the bottom of the Western Conference standings, only below San Jose Earthquakes on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Kansas City returned to winning ways in their last outing by seeing off Real Salt Lake 1-0 on home turf. Before that, they were on a two-game losing streak, losing against Colorado Rapids and Chicago Fire.

With six points from five games, Kansas City are eighth on the log, level on points with LA Galaxy and Portland Timbers.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Sporting Kansas City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 13 wins from the last 23 meetings between the two teams, Kansas City boast a superior record in this fixture.

Vancouver have picked up six wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Kansas City have lost just once in their last nine meetings with Vancouver, claiming an impressive seven wins and a draw.

Vancouver are off to their joint-worst start to an MLS campaign, picking up just one point from their opening four games.

However, they head into the weekend unbeaten in six home games, claiming four wins and two draws.

Kansas are winless in seven away games, losing six and claiming one draw, since a 2-1 win at Seattle Sounders in October last year.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

While Kansas City have struggled to get going on the road, Vancouver have been solid on home turf, claiming four wins and two draws in their last six home games. However, that could come to an end, with Kansas City coming away with maximum points and extending their dominance in this fixture.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 1-2 Sporting Kansas City.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting Kansas City.

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals in seven of the last nine meetings between the two teams since 2017).

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (The Whitecaps and Sporting Kansas hold two of the poorest defensive records in the West, with nine and eight goals conceded, respectively).

