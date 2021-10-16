Vancouver Whitecaps vs Sporting Kansas City prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of important matches this weekend as Vancouver Whitecaps take on Sporting Kansas City on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Sporting Kansas City are in second place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been impressive this season. The away side eased past Houston Dynamo earlier this month and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Vancouver Whitecaps, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this year. The Whitecaps suffered a 4-1 defeat against Seattle Sounders in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head

Sporting Kansas City have an impressive record against Vancouver Whitecaps and have won 11 out of 21 matches played between the two teams. Vancouver Whitecaps have managed five victories against Sporting Kansas City and have a point to prove on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 3-0 victory for Sporting Kansas City. Vancouver Whitecaps struggled on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide in MLS 2021: L-W-D-W-D

Sporting Kansas City form guide in MLS 2021: W-W-W-W-W

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Sporting Kansas City Team News

Vancouver Whitecaps have a point to prove

Vancouver Whitecaps

Cristian Gutierrez and Caio Alexandre are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Jake Nerwinski has recovered from his knock and will be available for selection.

Injured: Cristian Gutierrez, Caio Alexandre, Erik Godoy

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sporting Kansas City have a strong squad

Sporting Kansas City

Jaylin Lindsey and Nicolas Isimat-Mirin are injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Sporting Kansas City have an impressive squad and will want to win this game

Injured: Jaylin Lindsey, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maxime Crepeau; Bruno Gaspar, Florian Jungwirth, Jake Nerwinski, Janio Bikel; Leonard Owusu, Michael Baldisimo, Russell Teibert; Cristian Dajome, Brian White, Deiber Caicedo

Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Melia; Luis Martins, Andreu Fontas, Roberto Puncec, Graham Zusi; Remi Walter, Ilie Sanchez, Roger Espinoza; Khiry Shelton, Daniel Salloi, Alan Pulido

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Sporting Kansas City have exceeded expectations in the MLS so far and will want to step up in this fixture. The away side has impressive players in its ranks and can potentially win the league this year.

Vancouver Whitecaps, on the other hand, have managed to stage a recovery over the past month but will need to solve a few issues this weekend. Sporting Kansas City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 1-2 Sporting Kansas City

