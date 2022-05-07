Vancouver Whitecaps vs Toronto FC Prediction and Betting Tips - 8th May 2022

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Vancouver Whitecaps and Toronto FC square off at the BC Place Stadium on Sunday.

Both teams are riding three-game losing streaks and will look to end their dry spell this weekend.

Vancouver left empty-handed once again, as they fell to a 3-0 defeat against Austin FC. They have now lost their last three games, while managing just one win so far this season.

The Whitecaps have endured a rough start to their campaign, languishing at the bottom of the Western Conference standings with four points from eight games.

Like the hosts, Toronto were at the receiving end of a 2-0 defeat against FC Cincinnati last Thursday.

The Reds have now lost their last three outings, conceding nine goals and scoring five after their four-game unbeaten run came to an end. With 11 points from ten games, Toronto are ninth in the Eastern Conference standings, level on points with eighth-placed Atlanta United.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Toronto FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With ten wins from the last 20 meetings between the two teams, Toronto head into the weekend with a superior record in this fixture.

Vancouver have picked up six wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Both teams head into the game on three-match losing streaks, while the Whitecaps have picked up just one win all season.

Vancouver are unbeaten in all but one of their last eight home games since September.

Toronto are yet to taste victory on the road this season, picking up two draws and losing three of their five away games.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Toronto FC Prediction

Vancouver and Toronto have struggled to get going in recent weeks and will seek to end their losing streaks. Both could take a cautious approach and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 1-1 Toronto FC.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Toronto FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in six of their last eight meetings).

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of the last ten meetings between the two teams).

Edited by Bhargav