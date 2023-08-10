Watford vs Plymouth Argyle Prediction and Betting Tips | August 12, 2023 

Watford will host Plymouth Argyle at Vicarage Road on Saturday (August 12) in the Championship.

The hosts kicked off their league campaign against Queens Park Rangers last weekend with a 4-0 win, featuring goals from Tom Dele-Bashiru, Imran Louza, Matheus Martins and Vakoun Isouf Bayo.

Watford then drew 1-1 Stevenage Town on Tuesday in the first round of the Carabao Cup. Vakoun Bayo scored an early opener for the Hornets before Josh March turned home the leveller for the Boro before Stevenage won 4-3 in the ensuing shootout.

Plymouth, meanwhile, beat Huddersfield Town 3-1 at home, via an early opener from Morgan Whittaker and a second-half quickfire double from Bali Mumba and Ryan Hardie.

Like their opponents, the Pilgrims were in cup action on Tuesday, beating Leyton Orient 2-0, withi Ben Waine scoring both goals in the first half.

Watford vs Plymouth Argyle Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 67 competitive meetings, between Watford trail Plymouth 32-20.

The two sides last faced off in the Championship in 2010, which Watford won 1-0.

Watford have won their last two games in this fixture after going winless in four.

Plymouth are without a clean sheet in five games in the fixture since 2008.

Plymouth were the second-highest-scoring side in League One last season, scoring 82 times.

Watford vs Plymouth Argyle Prediction

Watford have lost two of their last three games and have won just two of their last eight. They have, however, won three of their last four competitive games at Vicarage Road.

Plymouth, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back wins and have lost just one of their last 13 games across competitions. They have won their last four away games but might have to settle for a point.

Prediction: Watford 1-1 Plymouth

Watford vs Plymouth Argyle Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of their last eight meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in three of their last five matchups.)