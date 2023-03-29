Who are the 3 greatest men's US Soccer players of all time?

When it comes to picking the three greatest US Soccer players of all time, it can be tough to differentiate the best from the rest of the lot. A number of extremely skilful players have donned the famed red, white and blue USMNT jersey and have given it their all for their country.

To arrive at an answer to this question, the debate must be broken down into simple questions. Who is the greatest goal scorer? Who is the greatest striker? Who has played in most games? Who is the best one-on-one player? Who is the greatest shot-blocker?

Players like Landon Donovan, Cobi Jones, Clint Dempsey, Tim Howard, Jozy Altidore, and Michael Bradley are just some of the most historic names associated with US Soccer. But who are the three greatest players of all-time? Let's take a look.

#3 Clint Dempsey

If you have the fourth all-time number of caps (141) for your nation and are its all-time top scorer (57), you have etched your name in the history of US Soccer no matter what anyone thinks. This is the case for legendary forward Clint Dempsey. ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC each have Dempsey ranked as the greatest player in the history of the United States National Team.

The Texas native is a three-time Gold Cup winner and a three-time World Cup participant. His versatility was a special part of his game as he played both forward and midfielder. His ability to create space with his footwork is what made him known as one of the best goal-scorers in the history of US Soccer.

#2 Landon Donovan

Landon Donovan is tied for the most goals in the history of US Soccer with Clint Dempsey at 57 goals. Donovan is second in all-time caps for his country (157) and Major League Soccer ranked the USMNT veteran as the greatest American soccer player of all time.

The four-time Gold Cup winner and World Cup legend (most World Cup goals in USMNT history; 12) is one of the all-time great one-on-one players of his generation. He was also one of the best passers of his time. He retired from US Soccer as the all-time leader in assists for the United States (58). His all-around game is one of the many reasons why he will be remembered as one of the greatest players to ever lace up his boots for the United States of America.

#1 Tim Howard

How good is a team without an elite goalkeeper? Not very good. Elite is exactly what Tim Howard was in the red, white, and blue. Howard is the all-time leader in wins (62) and caps (121) among goalkeepers to have played for the USMNT. He was an absolute staple and brickwall for the United States from 2002 to 2017.

Gold Cup winner, Olympian and World Cup record-holder (15 saves in 2014 Round of 16 tie against Belgium). What a career Tim Howard has had! He helped save US Soccer in the big moments with his elite shot-stopping, great leadership skills, and his strong consistency for 15+ years. Him, along with Landon Donovan, Clint Dempsey, and other U.S. teammates helped turn the United States into a juggernaut.

