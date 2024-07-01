5 fan-favorite characters who need to return to General Hospital

General Hospital, the longest-running soap on American television, has been entertaining its fans since 1963. The show writers have a penchant for adding and removing characters to the story to keep it fresh and engage its viewership. With the recent exit of Michael Easton's Hamilton Finn, fans are hoping for a fan-favorite character to return to their screens, too.

We went on a trip down memory lane and zeroed in on characters who have received much love and acclaim on the soap during its runtime. Here is a list of 5 fan-favorite characters whose return would be greatly appreciated and would also contribute to the show's storyline.

Note: The list is based on the author's understanding of General Hospital. Please let us know in the comments which other characters could be on this list.

Trending

5 fan-favorite characters who should return to General Hospital

1) Julian Jerome

William deVry as Julian Jerome on General Hospital (via Todd Wawrychuck / Getty Images)

Julian Jerome was introduced on the show in 1988, portrayed by Jason Culp. But it was William deVry's 2013 portrayal of the character that made the role iconic. Julian is the youngest son of Victor Jerome and a previous key member of a crime syndicate. His relationship with Alexis on General Hospital also caught the eye of many fans.

However, William deVry exited the show in 2020 due to the character's onscreen death. Julian was seen toppling off a bridge after a scuffle over a gun with Sonny, where he was shot. Cops later recovered his body as well, confirming his death. However, it might be possible to bring Julian back, given that his character has already returned from the dead once in 2013.

2) Brenda Barrett

Vanessa Marcil as Brenda Barrett in a still from the soap (via Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images)

Brenda Barrett, portrayed by Vanessa Marcil, is another character who fans might like to see back on General Hospital. Most prominently, she had an on-again-off-again relationship with Sonny Corinthos that culminated in their marriage and subsequent divorce.

Brenda was written off the show in 2013 when a spat with Carly caused her to leave town and go to Rome. In one of her last scenes, she sees Sonny at the airport and wants to be with him, but he insists that it isn't the right time for them.

Brenda does not appear on the show currently, having gone back to Rome to start a new life. However, since her character is not eliminated, there might be an open window to bring Brenda back. Perhaps another romance arc with Sonny might be on the cards for her re-introduction.

3) Robin Scorpio

Kimberly Mc Cullough as Robin Scorpio on General Hospital (via Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images)

Robin Scorpio is one of the most iconic characters in General Hospital. Her realistic portrayals of a mother with postpartum depression and an HIV-positive woman made her a strong and resilient character to watch. Her relationship with Patrick Drake was also dubbed as one of the supercouples of the soap.

Kimberly McCullough essayed the character for 30 years, aging in real-time with her as she was cast when she was seven years old in 1985. The character's last screen appearance was in 2012 when she seemingly died in an explosion. However, it was later revealed that she was being held captive in an undisclosed location. Later, Robin and Patrick move away from Port Charles for their family's sake.

Robin's character has much more potential and scope to contribute to the story. Additionally, it would be a treat for fans to see her with Patrick again. Robin's re-entry could pivot the show in a new direction since her character has always brought much ambition and care to those around her.

4) Patrick Drake

Jason Thompson as Patrick Drake on the soap (via Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images)

When talking of Robin, it is impossible not to mention Patrick Drake, the other half of the supercouple. Introduced in 2005 as a rather womanizing doctor, Patrick quickly falls for Robin after she helps him through his possible HIV diagnosis (though the test comes back negative). The two even share a child together, but Patrick sees Robin supposedly die in her lab and is distraught.

When it is later revealed that Robin is alive, she and Patrick get remarried and move away from Port Charles. Later, the audience learns that they have welcomed their second child, Noah.

Actor Jason Thompson essays the role of Patrick, and he made his last appearance on General Hospital in 2016. While the characters would love to see him back on the soap, hopefully with Robin at his side, this might be a little tricky. The actor is currently working on CBS' The Young and the Restless, playing Billy Abbott, which poses a recasting challenge for the show.

5) Lulu Spencer

Emme Rylan as Lulu Spencer in a still from General Hospital (via Rick Rowell / Getty Images)

Most General Hospital fans are hoping for Lulu Spencer to return to the show. Her ever-chaotic storyline and her marriage to Dante were one of the things that livened up the show. Lulu and Dante even share a daughter, Charlotte, after multiple pregnancy confusions and custody battles.

Lulu was portrayed by many actresses, including Stephanie Allen, Tessa Allen, and Julie Marie Bergman, but it was Emme Rylan who played the role last before the character's exit in 2020. Lulu's story came to a close as she collapsed in front of Dante after sustaining brain injuries from a bomb explosion. She fell into a coma and was sent to a long-term medical facility, where she still is today.

Out of all the characters, it would be most appropriate to bring Lulu out of her coma and back on the show. Seeing her with Dante and Charlotte again would certainly bring joy to many General Hospital fans.

General Hospital airs new episodes on ABC on weekdays. Fans can make sure to follow the episodes for hints of the recurrences of their favorite characters, both past and present.