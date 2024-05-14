All celebrity and sports figures who were in The Roast of Tom Brady

Tom Brady found himself squarely in the spotlight during the Netflix special, The Roast of Tom Brady, that premiered on May 5, 2024 . A star-studded lineup of comedians and former New England Patriots delivered three hours of relentless humor, leaving no holds barred in their comedic assault on the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

The standout comedic moments from The Roast of Tom Brady came courtesy of host Kevin Hart, former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, and surprisingly, Brady himself.

Brady and his panel of former teammates and top comedians brought the house down with an uproarious event, packed with razor-sharp punchlines and savage jabs that hit the mark every time.

All the participants of Tom Brady’s roast

Kevin Hart - Comedian, actor, host

Kevin Hart, as the host of The Roast of Tom Brady, dominated the comedic scene, delivering a slew of jokes throughout the three-hour event. Known for his adept pacing and sharp wit, Hart didn't hold back in poking fun at Brady and the other roasters.

Jeffrey Ross - Comedian, roastmaster

Jeffrey Ross, hailed as the roaster of honor at The Roast of Tom Brady, boasts an extensive resume with fifteen appearances in Comedy Central roasts, targeting celebrities like Pamela Anderson, Flavor Flav, Bob Saget, Donald Trump, Charlie Sheen, Justin Bieber, Bruce Willis, and Alec Baldwin.

Ross wasted no time in setting the tone for the evening, making it clear that Brady wouldn't escape unscathed.

Nikki Glaser - Comedian, actor, writer

Nikki Glaser, a veteran roaster, featured in the roasts of Rob Lowe, Bruce Willis, and Alec Baldwin, brought her A-game to the roast. Known for her standout moments in celebrity roasts, Glaser didn't hold back in taking aim at Brady and fellow future Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski.

Randy Moss - Patriots Wide Receiver

Randy Moss teamed up with Brady on the Patriots from 2007 to 2010. At The Roast of Tom Brady, Moss didn't focus much on punchlines, but more on his on-field achievements.

Kim Kardashian - Celebrity

Kim Kardashian made a brief appearance during The Roast of Tom Brady, delivering a toast in the first hour of the Netflix special. While she took a few jabs at Brady and herself, her best line referenced her father, Robert Kardashian, who famously served as O.J. Simpson's lawyer.

Despite some booing during the live stream, this was edited out in the final version available on the platform.

Drew Bledsoe - Patriots Quarterback

Drew Bledsoe, Brady's former teammate, kicked off The Roast of Tom Brady with a bang. He humorously touched on Brady taking his job and leading the team that he built to their first Super Bowl title in 2001.

Bert Kreischer & Tom Segura - Comedians & Podcasters

Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura teamed up to deliver a hilarious presentation at the roast, poking fun at Brady's appearance and early career photos. Known for hosting the popular 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast on YouTube, their comedic chemistry shone through.

Sam Jay - Comedian & Writer

Boston-based comedian and writer Sam Jay delivered standout humor at The Roast of Tom Brady, taking a witty jab at Drew Bledsoe's fake Super Bowl ring.

Will Ferrell - Actor & Comedian

Will Ferrell made a memorable entrance at The Roast of Tom Brady, channeling his iconic character Ron Burgundy from Anchorman. Known for his legendary movie roles, Ferrell also hosts The Ron Burgundy Podcast.

Bill Belichick - Patriots Head Coach

The highly anticipated guest at the roast was Bill Belichick, former coach of the New England Patriots from 2000 to 2023. Known for his stern demeanor, Belichick surprised everyone by being loose and humorous, poking fun at his conflicts with Brady over the years.

Julian Edelman - Patriots Wide Receiver

Julian Edelman, a standout wide receiver for the Patriots, was a key player in Brady's career. He's a 3x Super Bowl Champion and Super Bowl LIII MVP. Drafted in 2009, Edelman spent his entire NFL career with the Patriots.

Dana White - CEO & President of UFC

Dana White, CEO and President of the UFC, joined the Kill Tommy spoof at the roast. Despite having only a minute, he delivered a quick roast alongside Tony Hinchcliffe, with UFC fighters Max Holloway and Sugar Sean O'Malley also at the table.

White's been at the helm of the UFC since 2001 as President, and CEO since 2023.

Tony Hinchcliffe - Comedian & Podcaster

Tony Hinchcliffe, known for his Kill Tony podcast, brought his rapid-fire comedic style to the roast. With his experience in roasting from writing for Comedy Central roasts, he delivered some of the most daring and memorable moments of the night, targeting both athletes and comedians onstage.

Rob Gronkowski - Patriots Tight End

At the roast, Rob Gronkowski, a 4x Super Bowl Champion, was on the receiving end of many jokes, second only to Brady himself. However, he also brought his own share of great material to the table.

Andrew Schulz - Comedian, actor, & podcaster

Tom Brady and Andrew Schulz from the roast (Image via Instagram/@andrewschulz)

At the roast, comedian Andrew Schulz, known for his roles in various films and TV shows, brought his sharp wit to the stage.

Peyton Manning - NFL Hall of Fame Quarterback

At the roast, Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, known for his fierce rivalry with Brady, delivered one of the standout jokes of the night about his brother Eli's victories against Brady's Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Robert Kraft - Principal Owner of the Patriots

At the roast, Patriots owner Robert Kraft delivered a toast to Brady, with jokes aimed at Bill Belichick and even Vladimir Putin. Kraft humorously mentioned giving Putin one of his rings in 2005, a story that has yet to conclude.

Ben Affleck - Actor, director, screenwriter

At the roast, Ben Affleck, a Boston native, made a fitting appearance. While his jokes may have missed the mark, his presence added to the event's atmosphere.

Tom Brady - 7x Super Bowl Champion

At the roast of Tom Brady, the football icon delivered some of the best jokes of the night, including a surprising jab at Drew Bledsoe and clarifying his role in the Patriots dynasty.

Brady's ability to handle the punchlines with grace and humor closed the evening on a high note.

Final thoughts

The Roast of Tom Brady proved to be an unforgettable evening, showcasing the quarterback's ability to laugh at himself alongside the comedic talents of his peers. As the laughter echoed through the venue, it was clear that even in the face of relentless teasing, Brady's legendary status remained unshaken.

With wit and charm, Brady demonstrated that even under the spotlight of comedic scrutiny, he remains the ultimate champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback