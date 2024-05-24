Bill Hayes has portrayed the character Doug Williams on Days of Our Lives since 1970, five years after the show's debut. In the TV series, set in the fictional Illinois town of Salem, he met his real-life wife, actress Susan Seaforth.

Doug Williams was the father of Hope Williams and the late Douglas LeClaire. He was the husband of Julie Olson Williams, whom he married three times. Additionally, Doug was the ex-husband of Kim Douglas and Lee DuMonde and the widower of Addie Horton.

Doug Williams's journey through the years on Days of Our Lives

Doug Williams, initially known as Brent, was introduced on Days of Our Lives in 1970 as a charming con artist and lounge singer. While in prison for his involvement in a murder, Doug met Bill Horton, a fellow inmate. They became friends, and after his bail, Brent went to Salem under the alias Doug Williams.

Upon arriving in Salem, he sought out Susan immediately. He tried to charm her, but he failed. Susan then proposed paying Doug to have an affair with Julie Olson Williams (Banning) to win Scott back, who was married to Susan at the time. Doug agreed and began charming Julie, but he unexpectedly fell in love with her.

Things shifted for Doug on Days of Our Lives when Julie's mother came to visit. She despised Doug and disclosed many of his secrets and true identity. Though angry at first, Julie later forgives Doug, and they decide to get married.

Just before their marriage, Doug and Julie have a serious fight and fall out. Heartbroken, Doug proposes to Addie as a rebound. They marry, and Addie becomes pregnant but is diagnosed with Leukemia. Despite complications, they welcome their daughter, Hope. Tragically, Addie is killed in a car accident, leaving Doug devastated.

Despite Julie's marriage to Bob, her connection with Doug reignites. After divorcing Bob, Julie and Doug revive their relationship. Complications arise when Doug's ex-wife Kim returns, revealing they are still technically married due to unsigned divorce papers. Upon learning this, Julie leaves Doug for Don Craige. Heartbroken, Doug proposes to Kim, and they become engaged. However, Julie and Doug's romance is reignited, leading to them parting ways with their respective partners.

After surviving a serious accident, Doug and Julie finally tie the knot and embark on a long honeymoon. Upon their return, Doug faces setbacks when Larry Atwood opens a competing club, stealing Doug's clients. His liquor license is jeopardized due to his past identity as Brent Douglas. Forced to adapt, Doug transforms his establishment into a coffee shop, which fails. He resorts to performing gigs, causing prolonged absences from his family.

Doug senses distance from Julie, and a neighbor suggests she might just be having an affair with Atwood. Upon confronting her, Doug discovers that Atwood had r*ped her in his absence. Enraged, he storms out to kill him. However, before he can reach him, someone else shoots and kills him.

The police discover a blood-stained dress, the murder weapon, and a letter accusing Julie and Larry of an affair, leading to Julie's arrest. To protect Julie, Doug confesses to the crime, but his confession is quickly dismissed. Eventually, the true killer, an employer who had grievances with Atwood, comes forward, proving Julie's innocence.

Julie suffered a severe accident at a farm when a faulty stove exploded, causing severe burns. Despite Doug's unwavering support, she runs away from Salem but ultimately returns. She undergoes reconstructive surgery on Days of Our Lives, which fails, leading to Julie battling depression. Eventually, they part ways but later reconcile.

Doug's return to Days of Our Lives

In 2008 and 2009, Doug and Julie returned to Salem for holiday celebrations and family events, offering advice and support to Doug's daughter, Hope, and encouraging her not to end her marriage. They were also present for significant moments such as Mickey Horton's passing and Alice Horton's funeral.

In 2021, Doug's behavior took a disturbing turn on Days of Our Lives, displaying memory lapses and inappropriate actions. Eventually, it was revealed that Doug was possessed by the devil, causing chaos and torment. Despite Marlena's efforts, Doug succumbed to the devil's control, leaving his loved ones deeply concerned for his well-being.

Bill Hayes passed away on January 12, 2024, at age 98. Nearly three weeks after his passing, he continues to be a significant presence in the soap world. Fans of Days of Our Lives are left wondering if they have already seen Bill's final episode as Doug Williams, especially since his last on-screen appearance was during the annual Horton family Christmas ornament hanging.