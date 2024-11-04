“Another stupid storyline” - The Young and the Restless introducing Valarie Pettiford as Amy Lewis doesn’t sit well with fans

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) is one of the longest-running programs on daytime television, starting in 1973. The show is known for its dramatic plots, complex characters, and often outrageous storylines, which have captivated audiences for decades.

The combination of romance, betrayal, and intrigue has shaped a loyal fan following that follows the lives of the residents in Genoa City. However, recently, the show has been criticized for several narrative choices, making people go ambiguous about the show.

Soap opera and sitcom star Valarie Pettiford is set to make waves in The Young and the Restless as Amy Lewis, a character whose history goes back to the 1980s. It is the news of Pettiford being cast that ironically has stirred up many heated discussions on the various social media forums. Some fans are skeptical about Amy Lewis' entry into The Young and the Restless.

Trending

"Another stupid story line...Come on Y&R do better!" commented one fan on the Facebook page of Y&R.

Fan reaction (Image via Facebook/@TheYoungandTheRestless)

More fan reactions (Image via Facebook/@TheYoungandTheRestless)

What is the history of Amy Lewis in The Young and the Restless?

Amy Lewis, initially played by Stephanie E. Williams, premiered on The Young and the Restless on September 22, 1983. Amy becomes very involved in numerous storylines, dating Tyrone Jackson and later working with Paul Williams and Andy Richards at their private investigation firm. It was a secret relationship but the only one close enough to know was her sister.

She was often seen on the soap doing musical performances with Danny Romalotti, creating a dynamic facet to the character. Lewis left Genoa City in 1988 to attend to her terminal father and then returned briefly in 1990.

Valarie Pettiford started in 2024 and represents a big-name return for actress Amy Lewis, who has seen more previous soap work, as well as critically acclaimed theatrical roles.

This return of the character comes just as The Young and the Restless is introducing new dynamics in Genoa City. Castings such as Pettiford have generated excitement and curiosity over how Amy's story will evolve alongside current characters.

More details about Valarie Pettiford on The Young and The Restless

Valarie Pettiford is an extremely accomplished American stage and television actress, dancer, and jazz singer. She is noted for her incredible versatility and talent across all entertainment platforms. Born on July 8, 1960, in Queens, New York, Pettiford's career took off with some of the most notable stage performances. These included her Tony Award-nominated role in the Broadway production Fosse.

She also gained broader recognition on television for her versatile acting skills. In reality, she is best known for the character Deirdre "Big Dee Dee" LaFontaine Thorne on the UPN sitcom Half & Half. Her ability to entertain was very captivating with comedic timing and charm.

The 64-year-old comes from a well-rounded performing background, graduating from the High School of Performing Arts in 1978. She was well-grounded in dance when she became an actress and also went on to become a jazz singer later. In private life, she is married to Tony Rader, her manager, and former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher.

Interested viewers can catch the episodes of The Young and The Restless on CBS every weekday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback