“Anyone’s better than Ridge!” — The Bold and the Beautiful fans ship Brooke and Jack together as a couple

For the past few weeks, The Bold and the Beautiful has focused on the battle between the Logan and the Forrester families over Forrester Creations. This has resulted in many falling-outs between the characters, and one character who has been adversely affected by these sudden changes is Brooke Logan.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful and has elements that may be speculative in nature. Reader discretion is advised.

After her strained relationship and eventual breakup with Ridge Forrester, Brooke has seemed very despondent in love. However, the re-entry of Finn Finnegan's father, Jack Finnegan, might be sparking a new romantic potential for Brooke. A fan of the soap raised this as a question on Facebook, beginning a discussion:

A fan asking for opinions on the possibly developing relationship between Brooke and Jack (Image via Facebook/Kimberly Bernstine-Alexander)

Many viewers gathered in the comments to share their opinions on these new dynamics, with many of them asserting that Jack would be a better option than Ridge for Brooke:

"Anyone's better than Ridge!" one fan wrote.

A viewer of the soap hoping for a new pairing for Brooke, apart from Ridge (Image via Facebook/Kimberly Bernstine-Alexander)

Many fans seemed to concur with this statement, expressing that it would be good to explore romantic options for Brooke other than Ridge:

Fans voicing their opinions on Ridge Forrester (Image via Facebook/Kimberly Bernstine-Alexander)

While this seemed to be the consensus for most, a few fans also seemed to disagree with the Jack and Brooke pairing, stating that she needs to get with a "real man":

Fans voicing their opinions on Brooke and Jack (Image via Facebook/Kimberly Bernstine-Alexander)

What is the current storyline around Brooke Logan's love life on The Bold and the Beautiful?

The tumult in Brooke Logan's love life began a while ago when she and Ridge Forrester were still in a relationship on The Bold and the Beautiful. Brooke's daughter Hope got fired from Forrester Creations because of a misunderstanding with Ridge's daughter Steffy. Ridge sided with Steffy, while Brooke believed Hope had been treated unfairly. This became the main cause of the tension between them.

Then, to exact revenge, Hope paired with her boyfriend Carter Walton to orchestrate a coup against the company. They removed the Forresters from power, making Ridge more upset with Brooke. Meanwhile, Brooke wanted to get things back to normal with Ridge and tried to get her daughter to reverse the coup.

However, after finding out that Ridge had returned to his ex Taylor Hayes, Brooke felt disoriented and broke things up for good.

Now that the relationship between Ridge and Brooke has gone sour, the latter has been looking for some support, and Jack Finnegan's return to the soap provided an excellent outlet for this. It seems that sparks are set to fly between this new couple soon.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how this equation would impact the rest of the town and the other characters. Jack is the father of John "Finn" Finnegan, Steffy Forrester's husband. Steffy will certainly have a negative reaction when she realizes that Brooke might be dating her father-in-law. Additionally, audiences might like to see how Ridge takes the news of Brooke moving on.

Audiences can stream The Bold and the Beautiful online via Paramount+ and CBS. New episodes of the soap are released via the platforms every weekday.

