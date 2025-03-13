Beyond the Gates recap (March 11, 2025): Dani walks in on interview, while Jacob has a new boss

Beyond the Gates is a soap opera that made its much-awaited debut on CBS on 24 February 2025. Set in a luxurious gated community, the show provides a closer look at the life of an impressive and rich African-American Dupree family.

The latest episode of Beyond the Gates, which aired on March 11, was filled with unpredictable turns, emotional conflicts, and high-day struggles.

As Bill holds a press conference to address what happened on the day of this wedding, Dani has an interview. Kat and Chelsea discuss their relationships, and Eva doesn't want to be a part of Leslie's plan.

As the story continues, Beyond the Gates' entertaining story and versatile characters ensure that the audience eagerly waits for every new revelation.

What happened on Beyond the Gates on March 11?

Nicole's interview

Nicole and other members of the Dupree family are giving an interview in honor of Nicole's award. The journalist brings the event that occurred in Bill and Haley's wedding. Vernon replied that that issue has been resolved and a press conference addressing the situation has already taken place.

To their surprise, the journalist informs them that Bill Hamilton is having a press conference at this very moment, claiming that she is mentally unstable.

Dani walks in style, announcing her presence and taking a stand for herself. This rivalry between Dani and Bill is being won by the former so far as the news articles that post the interview are in her favor.

Kat and Chelsea's meetup

Kat and Chelsea, who are cousins and business partners, catch up, and the two discuss their romantic lives. Chelsea's confession of being in a throuple surprises her; though she is supportive of her being bisexual, the idea of being in a throuple confuses her.

On the other hand, in Beyond the Gates, Tomas, who works for Bill, seeks his permission to date Kat, and without any hesitation, he gives him a thumbs up.

Tomas calls Kat, asking if she would be interested in having dinner, and she suggests that she would definitely catch up after she is back from her business trip.

Lesli's plan for Eva

Eva is starting to realize that taking revenge on somebody who is not aware of the truth might not be the best option. As Eva works for the Richardson, she has started to realize how sweet and generous Nicole and Ted are. As Nicole always comes to her defence, even when Kat questions her.

While Eva confesses to Ted about the fact of his missing father, he shares some words of wisdom that hold Eva, lightening her mood. The two share a comforting moment that creates a bond between them. Upon seeing this sweet gesture from Ted, Eva is unsure if she will be able to go ahead with Leslie's plan to destroy the two.

Jacob and Naomi's relationship

As Jacob had to arrest Dani, Naomi's mother, as Bill had pressed charges of attempt to murder on her. Despite Naomi's request, Jacob arrests her as it was a part of his job. Naomi finds it difficult to forgive Jacob for what he did. Apart from that, Jacob is joined by a new detective, Marcel, which adds more layers to the story.

Fans of Beyond the Gates can catch the latest episodes on CBS Network and Paramount Plus.

