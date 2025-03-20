Beyond the Gates recap (March 19, 2025): Dani battles her inner turmoil while Leslie plots her revenge

The latest episode of Beyond the Gates aired on March 19, 2025. This episode featured several dramatic events as Dani struggled with her emotions. Andre told Nicole that he was moving on from Ashley. Later, Leslie devised her revenge plan after finding a perfect opportunity.

Ad

For the people who are unfamiliar with the show, Beyond the Gates first premiered on February 24, 2025. The daytime drama was conceptualized by creator Michele Val Jean. The CBS soap opera is set in a Maryland suburb near Washington, D.C., and it revolves around the life of the Duprees, a rich and powerful African-American family residing in a prestigious gated community.

Everything that happened on the March 19, 2025, episode of Beyond the Gates

Dani struggles with her emotions

Ad

Trending

Ad

In the episode of Beyond the Gates that was released on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, Dani had a rough start to her day. When Andre showed up at Dani's place, he found her passed out drunk on the kitchen floor.

Dani tried to justify her actions with a joke, but Andre wasn’t amused. He knew things could have gone wrong if he hadn’t intervened. She had a tough week, especially after firing a gun at Bill and Hayley’s wedding. Earlier, she was happy at breakfast with the Duprees but later struggled with inner turmoil, possibly due to Bill. To cope, she drank heavily and passed out. Despite his frustration, Andre agreed to keep her secret.

Ad

Dani feared her friends would intervene if they found out about her turbulent condition. Andre had his reasons to stay quiet as he would not prefer to explain why he was at Dani's place in the first place. She clung to Andre and refused to let him go. She then dumped her vodka as a sign of progress.

Andre talks to Nicole about moving on from Ashley

Ad

Meanwhile, on Beyond the Gates, Andre visited Nicole to discuss his situation with Ashley. When he told her that he was finally moving on from Ashley, Nicole was relieved to hear that. However, it was not clear if Ashley was moving on from Andre.

Despite having Derek by her side, who was cooking her favorite lasagna for her, Ashley could not get Andre off her mind. When Derek left for work, Ashley poured herself a glass of wine and stared at the collage that Andre had made for her. It was revealed that Andre attempted to move on, but Ashley was still battling her feelings.

Ad

Hayley struggles with feeling like an outsider

Next on Beyond the Gates, Hayley was struggling with her feelings at the Hamilton House. She constantly felt a sense of not belonging anywhere and could not stop feeling like an outsider. The high-society crowd at Fairmont Crest did not accept Hayley with open arms.

When she shared her problems with Bill, he assured her that he would make things better for her. However, his dismissive attitude only made things worse for her. When she suggested calling off the wedding, Bill asked her to toughen up and ignore what the snobs had to say about her.

Ad

However, Hayley did not agree. She started to think that even Bill enjoyed watching her in a struggling situation just like Dani enjoyed torturing her. Bill tried to make things right. He knew how to smooth things over. He then surprised Hayley with a romantic dinner at home to lighten up her mood.

Leslie plans to get her revenge

Ad

Eva planned a quiet night watching TV, but Leslie had other ideas. With Eva’s access to the Richardson House, Leslie saw a chance for revenge and continued plotting to expose Ted. When Eva mentioned her clash with Kat over Tomas, Leslie warned her to avoid trouble. Meanwhile, as Leslie schemed, Eva was tasked with organizing an event for Ted’s anniversary with Nicole.

Sensing an opportunity, Leslie and Eva decided to expose Ted for his fraudulent activities. While the stage was set, Leslie patiently waited to execute her revenge plan. As tensions grew higher, they anticipated whether their plan would actually work.

Ad

With the latest developments, as Leslie prepared to expose Ted, fans now wonder what would happen next on the CBS soap opera.

Also Read: Beyond the Gates recap (March 18, 2025): Anita and Vernon discuss their past while Naomi faces a legal challenge

Fans of Beyond the Gates can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback