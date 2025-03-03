Beyond the Gates weekly recap (February 24 to 28, 2025): Nicole rejects Hayley's request while Dani pulls out a gun at Bill's wedding

The previous week on the CBS soap opera Beyond the Gates delivered shocking revelations and emotional confrontations, shaking up the plot dynamics among the important players in the storyline. Anita and Nicole discussed Dani being blindsided by her ex-husband's affair with Hayley.

Ad

Meanwhile, Hayley insisted that her friendship with the Dupree family was pure, but she also defended her love for Bill. Martin mentioned that Bill was a narcissist and control freak, who took advantage and manipulated everyone for his benefit. He added that Hayley would soon find out the truth about Bill.

When Dani asked Bill why he left her, the latter said that he fell in love with someone else. They engaged in a heated argument and Dani walked out as Hayley entered Bill's office. Later, Naomi and Chelsea joined in as Dani plotted ways to wreck Bill's wedding.

Ad

Trending

By the week's end, shocking secrets were revealed, leaving many lives in chaos. Dani hooked up with Andre, further complicating the equations. Lastly, Bill and Hayley's wedding started with a disaster as Dani pulled out a gun.

The drama peaked with romance, heartbreaks, unexpected turns, and a dark twist that left fans wondering what would happen next.

Ad

Beyond the Gates weekly recap for episodes aired from February 24 to 28, 2025

February 24, 2025: The Duprees met for breakfast

At the beginning of the week on Beyond the Gates, the members of the Dupree family visited the country club for breakfast. Nicole Dupree Richardson and Anita discussed their concerns over Dani, played by Karla Mosley.

After discussing how they tried to warn Dani about Bill, they noted how blindsided she had been by her ex-husband's affair with Hayley.

Ad

Meanwhile, Dani and Hayley confronted each other. When Hayley asked her if they could be normal and civil, Dani warned her and walked away. Nicole then suggested that Dani should stop channelizing her energy to Bill and Hayley.

February 25, 2025: Nicole rejected Hayley's request

Nicole seemed uninterested when Hayley wanted to talk to her. After giving cookies to Nicole, Hayley requested her to start afresh and help her assimilate herself in Fairmont Crest. However, Nicole made it clear that she was only loyal to her sister.

Ad

At the Dupree mansion, Vernon and Martin discussed how Dani punched Hayley at the country club. Shocked by the fact that Dani resorted to physical violence, Vernon was quite distressed to see Dani suffer.

Later, Martin recalled that Bill was a narcissist who took advantage of people for his own gains by manipulating them.

Ad

February 26, 2025: Dani slapped Bill

In the middle of the week on Beyond the Gates, Bill's assistant ran into his office after learning about Dani's arrival with a golf club. When Bill asked Dani if she felt better, she slapped him across his face. When she asked him why he left her, Bill mentioned that he fell in love with someone else.

Later, Dani told Bill that she wished them a lifetime of misery and walked out. Anita and Vernon discussed protecting Martin. Meanwhile, Naomi and Chelsea joined Dani as they hatched ways to wreck Bill and Hayley's wedding.

Ad

February 27, 2025: Dani and Andre got closer to each other

As Andre and Dani had drinks, he flirted with her and assured her that she was one of the most beautiful women he had ever seen. He suggested that Dani should forget about Bill for one night, and the two got intimate.

Meanwhile, at Bill's office, Hayley told Bill that she wished to spend the night alone and refused to meet him until she walked down the aisle. They kissed when Bill gifted a sapphire and a diamond bracelet to Hayley. Later, at the hospital, Ted and Ashley discussed Laura's recovery.

Ad

Ad

February 28, 2025: Bill and Hayley's wedding started with a disaster

By the end of the week on Beyond the Gates, Dani asked Andre to pretend that nothing ever happened between them. When Bill was surprised to see Vernon at his wedding, Vernon told him that this would be the last favor he ever received from the Dupree family.

Everyone stood up when Hayley, the bride, walked in as the doors opened.

Later, the priest began the ceremony and asked if anyone objected. Dani stood up and shocked everyone by saying, "Me. I object." Surprisingly, she then pulled out a gun from her purse, and aimed it at Bill and Hayley.

Ad

Catch the new episodes of Beyond the Gates on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback