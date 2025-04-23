Beyond The Gates recap (April 23, 2025): Leslie meets Nicole in disguise, and Dani gets her fire back

CBS's new soap opera, Beyond The Gates, premiered on February 24, 2025, and is set at the sprawling Fairmont Crest Estates in Maryland, Washington. The show was created by Michele Van Jean and focuses on themes of business rivalries, romance, family feuds, and scandals. Beyond The Gates revolves around the lives of the Dupree family members, who are considered to be Black royalty.

On the April 23, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Leslie—disguised as Sherry by wearing wigs—met Nicole Richardson and told her that she would be leaving town soon to find her purpose for once and for all. Ted Richardson had a conversation with Nicole regarding canceling their anniversary party and going on a small getaway with each other, and Eva had a confrontation with Leslie.

Everything that happened on the April 23, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

On the April 23, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Leslie met Nicole in disguise and told her that she had plans of leaving town to find her purpose. But, as soon as Leslie was alone, she admitted that Nicole would be on the receiving end of finding out her purpose soon enough, insinuating that she had plans to hamper Ted and Nicole's marriage.

Eva called Leslie and asked her why she was at the Fairmont Crest Country Club. Leslie lied to her daughter with a made-up story. In return, Eva was furious and shouted at her on the phone angrily, calling her a diabolical and pathological liar. She reminded her mother that the two of them were a team, and while they lied to the outside world, they always made sure to be honest with each other.

Andre proposed an idea for a new documentary film to Doug McBride, the gambler and surgeon, about doctors in times of adversity. Doug did not seem to be on board with the whole idea and did not give permission to Andre to follow him around the hospital with a camera. Meanwhile, on Beyond The Gates, Doug ended up winning 50,000 dollars on a lottery scratch card, but ended up betting that as well and lost the entire amount.

Vanessa McBride and Joey Armstrong discussed business with each other, and Doug was shown watching the two of them from a distance. While he did not interrupt his wife and the casino owner, he seemed to get excited and turned on. After a while, Doug and Vanessa were shown getting intimate with each other in a hotel room.

Ashley and Derek spent time taking a relationship quiz, and Chelsea Hamilton seemed upset about not being able to get her mother on board to become her and Kat's new purse line's Chief Marketing Officer. But, she rallied behind Dani Dupree's idea of starting her new modeling agency with Pamela Curtis.

Dani Dupree and Pamela Curtis had a fun photoshoot while Andre documented it for them. The three of them had a great time with each other and also came to the conclusion that Dani had finally started to get her fire back and was feeling like her old self again at the idea of making a comeback in the fashion world.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

