Beyond The Gates recap (August 7, 2025): Hayley suffers from a miscarriage, and Elon and Joey reach an agreement

In the Beyond the Gates episode that aired on August 7, 2025, things took a turn for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates in Washington, Maryland. Hayley Lawson Hamilton struggled with her miscarriage and asked for Randy Parker, who was in disguise as Sammy, a waiter at the Uptown Bar.Meanwhile, Elon Hawthorne ended up confronting Joey Armstrong about the dead man in the park. Later, Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne and Ashley Morgan discussed details about Hayley faking her pregnancy. In addition to these developments, Doug McBride and his wife, Vanessa, had a conversation with each other.Everything that happened on the August 7, 2025, episode of Beyond The GatesOn the August 7 episode of Beyond The Gates, Hayley Lawson Hamilton struggled with pain that almost crippled her and also continuously bled from the lower half of her body. At the Uptown Bar, Dani Dupree offered to help her, but Hayley refused to let her help her out, even during her emergency crisis. Hayley asked a waiter from Uptown for help instead, whose name was Sammy, but he turned out to be Doug McBride's friend, Randy Parker. Meanwhile, Dani Dupree ended up calling Bill Hamilton and asking him to immediately return to Fairmont Crest Estates since Hayley had been hospitalized due to a potential miscarriage. Dani also ran into Sammy and felt like she recognized him from somewhere, but Sammy brushed her suspicions off and quickly left.Later on Beyond The Gates, police chief Elon Hawthorne met Joey Armstrong, the shady casino owner, and confronted him about being involved in the killing of the busboy from the Fairmont Crest Country Club, Kenneth.However, Joey made it clear to Elon that he would not go down alone and take the names of everyone else, including Elon's, who had been corrupt. Elon then informed him that he had made sure that the case was closed, and both the men agreed to go their separate ways.A still from Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/Beyondthegates)During their conversation, Jacob Hawthorne walked in and saw his father, Elon, and Joey shaking hands in agreement. He got extremely suspicious and had a word with his dad privately. Jacob pointed out how Elon seemed to be complicit in Joey's criminal activities. In response, Elon accused Jacob of safeguarding the members of the Dupree family.Elsewhere on Beyond The Gates, Doug got drunk with his wife Vanessa, and ended up telling her how dangerous Joey Armstrong was as a man and why everyone should hide their wives from him. Vanessa warned Doug that Joey had bugged his car, and Doug asked her to stop engaging in business deals with Joey.Ashley Morgan met her friend Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne and told her about how Hayley was potentially faking her entire pregnancy since she had repeatedly refused to get an ultrasound test done. Both of them tried to brainstorm and find out why Hayley felt the need to lie.A still from Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/Beyondthegates)Meanwhile, Naomi and Hayley had chat while sitting on the couch. Naomi asked her why she had kept lying about her ultrasound, and right then Bill arrived and Hayley announced that she had a miscarriage.