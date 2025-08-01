Beyond The Gates recap (July 31, 2025): Martin and Smith had an awkward encounter while Vernon talked to Andre

In the Beyond The Gates episode that aired on July 31, 2025, things took a dramatic turn among the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates in Washington, Maryland. Martin Richardson and his husband, Bradley Smitty Smith, had an extremely awkward reunion at the Articulettes concert.Meanwhile, Vernon Dupree had a stern conversation with Andre Richardson regarding his intentions with Vernon's daughter, Dani Dupree. In addition to these developments, one of the members of the Articulettes girl band suffered a serious health scare.Everything that happened on the July 31, 2025, episode of Beyond The GatesOn the July 31, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, at Anita Dupree's mansion, she and the two other women, Tracy and Sharon, had a conversation regarding their Articulettes comeback concert performance. Anita proposed that she could perform a jazz solo at the concert stage and said that she had missed the side of her that used to perform jazz songs. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSharon and Tracy seemed supportive of her decision, but Sharon suggested that if Anita got the chance to perform her solo, the other two members should also get the same chance. However, Tracy told Sharon that Anita had earned this opportunity for herself, and they had begun their careers as backup singers. She requested that Sharon let Anita have her spotlight.Elsewhere, on Beyond The Gates, Martin Richardson seemed to be reluctant to attend the Articulettes concert in anticipation of running into his partner, Bradley Smitty Smith, there. Dani Dupree had a conversation with him and called him a selfish person for even thinking about not supporting his family members.Eventually, Martin finally agreed and said that he would attend and cheer the loudest for Anita. Nicole Richardson later met with Smitty and had a conversation with him, expressing her opinion that he and Martin were the strongest couple she knew. Smitty explained to her how they had had several fights before eventually deciding to go their separate ways. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe harped about the fact that Martin had lied to him for two years and betrayed him by keeping things a secret from him, which made it hard for him to continue their relationship. However, at the end of their conversation, Smitty agreed to attend the concert. Smitty spoke to Martin and gave him a heads-up regarding his attendance, but neither of them hugged each other, and it was an awkward meetup.Over at Orphey Gene's, Vernon Dupree ran into Andre Richardson and sat him down to discuss his relationship with Dani Dupree. Andre said that he was grateful for whatever time that Dani gave him, and Vernon told him to make the most of it. Vernon further assured that he liked Andre and did not want any reason for his feelings to change.Meanwhile, Tyrell Richardson met Jessica at the diner and tried to clear out all doubts regarding their breakup. He explained to her how his parents were going through a bad separation and apologized for his poor communication skills on Beyond The Gates. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt Dupree Manor, Dani teased Andre about proposing, but he appeared shaken by the serious talk he had with Vernon. They discuss lingering feelings and agree that their relationship is more of a temporary phase.Toward the end of the episode, Sharon seemed to go through a medical emergency and struggled to breathe. She told Anita and Tracy that she would not be able to perform.Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.