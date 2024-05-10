"Can't get rid of me now" — The Young and the Restless fame Zuleyka Silver gets engaged in The Grand Canyon

Zuleyka Silver from The Young and the Restless (Y&R) had exciting news to share with her fans. She surprised everyone on May 8, 2024, by flaunting her engagement ring to the world. The grand proposal happened right at The Grand Canyon. In her announcement, Silver playfully exclaimed,

"Can’t get rid of me now 🤪 #happiest"

Zuleyka Silver is now officially engaged to her boyfriend, Nate Peterson, and the timing of it cannot be any better. Her character Audra on The Young and the Restless was also proposed very recently by Tucker.

Based on Audra's expression when Tucker proposed, it seems she might not be fully prepared to walk down the aisle and say I do just yet. It doesn't mean she won't eventually, but it doesn't quite match Audra's usual style.

This unexpected turn of events promises to add an extra layer of excitement and happiness to Silver's life, mirroring the drama and romance often seen in the beloved soap opera. Fans will undoubtedly be thrilled to share in Silver's joyous news and eagerly await further updates on this real-life love story.

Everything about Zuleyka Silver from The Young and the Restless grand proposal

It's Official (Image via Instagram/@zuleykasilver)

Zuleyka Silver from The Young and the Restless took to Instagram to share the exciting news of her engagement, delighting fans with photos from her memorable trip to the Grand Canyon.

Her announcement quickly garnered an outpouring of love and congratulations from her fellow Y&R cast members. Several of Silver's co-stars chimed in with their congratulations in the comments section.

"Congratulations!" Amelia Heinle (Victoria) cheered her on.

Rory Gibson (Noah) and Kate Linder (Esther) also joined in, congratulating Silver for the good news. Vail Bloom (Heather) shared her excitement, mentioning,

"I just saw you walk by my room. I'll run out to give you a hug next time I see you! How thrilling!"

In addition to flaunting her engagement ring, Silver shared intimate moments with her fiancé, radiating joy and excitement as they embark on a new chapter together.

The last photo from her carousal displays a cutesy collection of polaroids from this memorable day, which has a sunny backdrop, the wilderness, and the couple who look very much in love.

Collage of Love (Image via Instagram/@ zuleykasilver)

More about Zuleyka Silver from The Young and the Restless

Zuleyka is Mexican American and speaks both Spanish and English fluently. She trained in acting techniques in Los Angeles and New York City. She also holds a degree from UCLA in Philosophy with a minor in Film, Television, and Digital Media.

Outside of acting, Zuleyka enjoys salsa dancing, hiking, reading, and spending time with her cat, Hemingway. Her birthday is on August 2, and her Instagram handle is @zuleykasilver.

Zuleyka Silver joined The Young and the Restless in September 2022 as Audra Charles, a character with a secret agenda and mysterious past. Before this role, she appeared on shows like 90210 and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

She's proud of her work on CBS shows like Young Sheldon, Hawaii 5-0, and other series like 9-1-1 and the upcoming Netflix show Freeridge.

The Young and the Restless airs on CBS from Monday to Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback