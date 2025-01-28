“Can’t wait for it to get out”—The Bold and the Beautiful fans suspect Finn is Luna’s father and are eager to see Steffy’s reaction

Luna’s paternity drama on the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful has left fans surprised. They are excited to know if John “Finn” Finnegan could be Luna Nozawa's biological father. The speculations arose from the underlying hints from the previous episodes that cleared Jack’s name from the potential candidates and the increasing involvement of Finn.

Fans have been posting their opinions on Facebook, and one of these posts by Betsy Lockwood sparked other viewers to chime in with their opinions on the matter:

"Can’t wait for it to get out," wrote a fan.

Comment by the fan (Image via Facebook / Betsy Lockwood)

Fans also highlighted the drama this revelation could bring to Steffy and Finn's marriage, especially as she is planning to celebrate their anniversary.

Comments by the fans (Image via Facebook / Betsy Lockwood)

While some fans believe that Finn could be Luna's father, others have a different take.

Comments by the fans (Image via Facebook / Betsy Lockwood)

The Bold and the Beautiful: Why is there speculation about Finn being Luna's father?

The theory that Finn could be Luna's father comes from a mix of strange behavior and unresolved issues between key characters.

At first, Jack Finnegan was thought to be Luna’s father, but after a DNA test, it was clear that he wasn’t. However, Jack’s odd actions and secretive glances with Luna’s mother, Poppy Nozawa, have made fans think he might know more than he’s letting on.

Finn is also becoming more involved in Luna’s story, showing concern for his mother, Li Finnegan, and her past. Li revealed that she ran a paternity test for Luna, and this has made fans think that Finn could be Luna’s real father.

Sheila Carter has been adding to the rumors with her sneaky behavior. Her comments about Jack and Finn suggest there might be a bigger secret waiting to be revealed. If Finn turns out to be Luna’s father, it could cause problems for his marriage to Steffy Forrester and shake up the lives of several families on the show.

Recent plot dynamics revolving around Luna's paternity on The Bold and the Beautiful

The storyline of Luna Nozawa’s paternity has become a central focus in The Bold and the Beautiful, pulling multiple characters into its orbit. At first, Bill Spencer seemed to be the prime candidate as he had an affair with Poppy in the past, followed by Tom Starr, and now Jack Finnegan.

Li confronted Jack and her sister Poppy, sharing her worries about an affair, but a DNA test showed Jack isn’t Luna’s father. However, the mystery continues with Poppy acting strangely and Jack behaving oddly.

A private meeting between Poppy and Jack at Il Giardino only made fans more suspicious that they might be hiding something, possibly related to Finn. Sheila Carter also got involved, asking questions about their connection.

This situation is also affecting Finn, who is caught in the middle of his mother Li’s past guilt and all the secrets that are starting to come out. Steffy Forrester doesn’t know what’s going on yet, but Finn is getting more involved, making fans wonder if he could be related to Luna’s paternity mystery.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

